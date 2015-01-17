Watch Wilson Chandler Baptize Tyson Chandler With Massive Facial Dunk

We don’t use the term “baptism” lightly to describe poster dunks – a player really has to earn it. Wilson Chandler certainly did here. Watch the Denver Nuggets swingman baptize Tyson Chandler on an epic facial jam early in his team’s game versus the Dallas Mavericks.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Kevin Harlan voice: “With no regard for human life!”

Is this a dunk of the year candidate? We haven’t seen a better facial all season long.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.