Young Hollywood Dunks Over Girl Standing On Chair

You might remember Haneef Munir, better known as Young Hollywood, as the guy who dunked over Blake Griffin last year. He added to his highlight reel yesterday.



Prior to the BET Awards, a dunk contest was held at the BET Experience party yesterday. Young Hollywood was a participant, and had a few tricks up his sleeve.

He had a girl in heels stand on a chair in front of the basket, then proceeded to jump over her and put it between his legs before the jam. The crowd, as you may expect, went wild. Among those in attendance who approved of Young Hollywood’s amazing slam were Terrence Ross and Cedric Ceballos.

Here’s the incredible dunk and the immediate aftermath:

(Hoopmixtape)

