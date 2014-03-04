Video: Wesley Johnson Catches Kent Bazemore Lob For The Lakers Win

The Lakers appeared done. They had slowly given up their 13-point first quarter lead, and by the time the fourth rolled around it was a close game and the Blazers were soaking up the Moda Center’s enthusiasm. After the refs reviewed who knocked the ball out of bounds with just 7.1 seconds left and Portland clinging to a 106-105 lead, the Lakers got the ball. Coach Mike D’Antoni assumed the previous call would get overturned and designed a beautiful play on the inbounds that resulted in Wesley Johnson‘s heroics.

Johnson times his cut perfectly here; Jordan Farmer sets a grown man screen on LaMarcus Aldridge to spring Johnson; Kent Bazemore throws the perfect lob, and after Damian Lillard‘s ensuing attempt at a game-winner fell way short, the Lakers upset the Blazers in Portland, 107-106.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.