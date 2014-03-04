Video: Wesley Johnson Catches Kent Bazemore Lob For The Lakers Win

#Portland Trail Blazers #GIFs
03.04.14 4 years ago

The Lakers appeared done. They had slowly given up their 13-point first quarter lead, and by the time the fourth rolled around it was a close game and the Blazers were soaking up the Moda Center’s enthusiasm. After the refs reviewed who knocked the ball out of bounds with just 7.1 seconds left and Portland clinging to a 106-105 lead, the Lakers got the ball. Coach Mike D’Antoni assumed the previous call would get overturned and designed a beautiful play on the inbounds that resulted in Wesley Johnson‘s heroics.

Johnson times his cut perfectly here; Jordan Farmer sets a grown man screen on LaMarcus Aldridge to spring Johnson; Kent Bazemore throws the perfect lob, and after Damian Lillard‘s ensuing attempt at a game-winner fell way short, the Lakers upset the Blazers in Portland, 107-106.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#GIFs
TAGSDimeMaggifsKent BazmoreLOS ANGELES LAKERSPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSWesley Johnson

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP