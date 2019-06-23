Willie Cauley-Stein Needs A ‘Fresh Start’ And Is Likely To Leave The Kings In Free Agency

Last season may have been the best for the Kings in years, but it wasn’t great for everyone involved. Kings big man Willie Cauley-Stein may have started 81 games, but his minutes didn’t increase from the previous season and he looked generally unhappy throughout the campaign. Cauley-Stein vibe’s of moodiness created concern about his future in Sacramento, and according to his representation his time in Sacramento is likely coming to an end.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Cauley-Stein’s agent informed the Sacramento Bee that Cauley-Stein would like to leave the Kings as an unrestricted free agent. Which would mean the Kings can’t give him a qualifying offer. If they do then Cauley-Stein would instead become a restricted free agent, which would allow the Kings a chance to match any offers.

