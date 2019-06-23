Getty Image

Last season may have been the best for the Kings in years, but it wasn’t great for everyone involved. Kings big man Willie Cauley-Stein may have started 81 games, but his minutes didn’t increase from the previous season and he looked generally unhappy throughout the campaign. Cauley-Stein vibe’s of moodiness created concern about his future in Sacramento, and according to his representation his time in Sacramento is likely coming to an end.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Cauley-Stein’s agent informed the Sacramento Bee that Cauley-Stein would like to leave the Kings as an unrestricted free agent. Which would mean the Kings can’t give him a qualifying offer. If they do then Cauley-Stein would instead become a restricted free agent, which would allow the Kings a chance to match any offers.