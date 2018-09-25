Getty Image

The Sacramento Kings selected Willie Cauley-Stein with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and, upon arrival, there was considerable promise for the former Kentucky big man. While he wasn’t a top-tier offensive prospect at the college level, Cauley-Stein displayed a rare combination of size and potential on the defensive end, with plenty of room to grow into a player that could be a two-way terror at the NBA level.

After three seasons in the league, Cauley-Stein has yet to fully live up to high expectations but, on Monday, the 25-year-old didn’t shy away from the potential impact of his upcoming contract year. In fact, the talented big man made it clear that his central focus was the contract he’d like to receive after the 2018-19 season is complete.

“I’m ready to get paid,” Cauley-Stein shared with James Ham of NBC Sports California. “This is what we’ve got to do, that’s what type of focus I’m on… I’m ready for it. I’ve seen everybody else – all my peers. Alright, I’m ready for that. What do I got to do to do that? That’s what they’re doing? Alright, I’m going to go ahead and do this now. I was doing it this way, obviously it wasn’t working, so now lets do it this way.”