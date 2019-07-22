Getty Image

The Washington Wizards went through nearly the entirety of their offseason without making any official hires for their front office after firing longtime team president Ernie Grunfeld. It was a curious decision, given the relative importance of this summer with a top 10 draft pick and plenty of roster maneuvering to do in free agency.

There were rumors right after the Raptors title win that they were going to heavily pursue Masai Ujiri, but he chose to stay in Toronto with a quick rebuff of any offers. Danny Ferry and some others were mentioned as having met with the team, but once they let interim GM Tommy Sheppard run things through the draft and free agency it became fairly clear who would get the permanent GM job.

On Monday morning, the Wizards made it official, announcing Sheppard has indeed been stripped of his interim tag and will lead the front office as GM, but he’s not alone in official hires. Washington announced an entirely new management structure, which includes Sheppard as GM, former Cleveland Browns GM Sashi Brown is the “chief planning and operations officer” for the team as well as their G-League and NBA 2K League affiliates, ex-Georgetown coach John Thompson III leading a new “athlete development and engagement” department, and Daniel Medina as the chief of athlete care and performance, coming to the team from the Sixers.