Video: Wizards’ Jan Vesely With The Steal & Alley-Oop Slam

11.19.13 5 years ago

Washington Wizards forward Jan Vesely had a rough fall. The Wiz pick up fourth year option on his rookie deal. Maybe that’s motivated him because he’s started to steal minutes from Kevin Seraphin. Tonight, the Czech 23-year-old was rewarded for a nice steal with an alley-oop.

Watch as Jan steals the ball and immediately unloads it to Eric Maynor before sprinting up the court for the lob.

