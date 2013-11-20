Video: Wizards’ Jan Vesely With The Steal & Alley-Oop Slam

Washington Wizards forward Jan Vesely had a rough fall. The Wiz pick up fourth year option on his rookie deal. Maybe that’s motivated him because he’s started to steal minutes from Kevin Seraphin. Tonight, the Czech 23-year-old was rewarded for a nice steal with an alley-oop.

Watch as Jan steals the ball and immediately unloads it to Eric Maynor before sprinting up the court for the lob.

