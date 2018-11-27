The Wizards Beat The Rockets In OT Despite 54 Points From James Harden

Getty Image

The Wizards and Rockets met in the nation’s capital on Monday night in a battle of teams underachieving to start the season to different degrees.

The Rockets entered Monday a disappointing 9-9 on the season, struggling defensively as a team and being unable to find their full stride offensively due to various injuries and lineup changes to start the year. Washington, on the other hand, has been very publicly imploding as a team, and came into the game 7-12 on the season.

On Monday, the Chris Paul-less Rockets once again had to lean heavily on last year’s MVP for scoring and creation, and he delivered in the form of 54 points and 13 assists — including the game-tying lob to Clint Capela that sent the game to overtime.