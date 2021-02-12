WNBA Power Rankings: The Rich Got Richer In The Offseason

Just as we thought the WNBA was settling into stasis following another wild free agency period, the league went nuclear again, as five different teams came together for five separate trades. The hierarchy of the league changed once again, as the reigning champion Storm rearranged its roster with an eye toward the future and the upstart Liberty pumped up their defense with a former Defensive Player of the Year.

That’s on top of the WNBA free agency period that began last week, in which star players like Candace Parker and Aerial Powers changed teams. For the second straight season, the new collective bargaining agreement created incentives for players to change teams, and it affected just about every franchise.

Loose transactions such as Minnesota’s need to get rid of a protected contract and the state of the Chicago Sky frontcourt remain in the air, but things are largely settled now. Here’s the state of affairs in the WNBA as free agency (maybe?) winds to a close.

1. Washington Mystics

The Mystics still haven’t been able to truly defend their 2019 championship, as nearly half the roster opted out of the Bubble in 2020. And they still have not been able to ring in the debut of Tina Charles, the likely Hall of Famer who was traded to Washington this time last year and was granted a medical exception from participating in the Bubble. The roster, still, is looking like it will be one of the best in the league in 2021.

Washington signed All-Defensive wing Alysha Clark to a multiyear contract this winter, giving head coach and general manager Mike Thibault, who is known for loving physical 3-and-D wings, perhaps the preeminent such player in the entire league. Clark has made nearly half her threes over the past two seasons while taking around four per 36 minutes. She has also grown as a playmaker, making it likely she will fit smoothly into the Mystics’ five-out motion offense. Clark was among the best signings of the offseason.

And yet it all comes down to Elena Delle Donne, the 2019 MVP who is still, to me, the best player in the league. Because of her physicality and ball skills, she is the ultimate matchup-breaker for a defense, and has grown to be a good defender and playmaker in her own right. With new weapons like Clark and Charles in tow, Delle Donne should have an inside track to take Washington to its third Finals in four years.

2. Seattle Storm

It takes a lot to knock down a defending champ from their perch, but the Storm this offseason intentionally cut away at their depth and overall level of proven talent in order to prolong their championship window. But in doing so, they may have hurt their championship equity in the process.

Seattle traded away 2019 Defensive Player of the Year and perennial All-Star candidate Natasha Howard as well as bench shooter Sami Whitcomb in exchange for, in effect, second-year forward Kiki Herbert-Harrigan, stretch forward Katie Lou Samuelson, and two second-round picks. At its surface, it’s an ugly swap. But the Storm also face more of a cap crunch moving forward, as their strong drafting comes to roost and they have to pay Sue Bird’s replacement, Jordin Canada, as well as additional young talent like like center Mercedes Russell, who may now be the starter. There’s also the matter of a new contract for reigning Finals MVP Breanna Stewart.

As a stopgap, the Storm also signed the legendary Candice Dupree, who is fifth in WNBA history in total points, but the true answer to how effectively Seattle can survive these losses will come from how much young players like Canada, Russell, Ezi Magbegor, and even Jewell Loyd can continue to improve.

3. Las Vegas Aces

While they weren’t involved in the megadeals on Wednesday, the Aces continue to take advantage of 2020 MVP A’ja Wilson’s rookie contract to put a consistent title contender around her. To that end, the Aces were able to add All-Star guard Chelsea Gray to the mix in addition to bench scorer Riquna Williams. But the biggest additions may be players who were already on the roster.

Despite making the 2020 Finals behind an elite defense and an otherworldly scoring season from Wilson, the Aces were severely depleted. High-scoring guard Kelsey Plum missed the season with a ruptured Achilles’ tendon and All-Star center Liz Cambage was granted a medical exemption. That forced them to coax veteran big Carolyn Swords out of retirement and rely on fringe WNBA players deep into the playoffs. The expectation now is that both Plum and Cambage will be back for the 2021 season, though Cambage remains officially unsigned after being “cored,” which is the WNBA equivalent of the franchise tag.