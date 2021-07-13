Ten Predictions For The 2021 WNBA All-Star Game

Team USA women’s basketball squaring off against the WNBA’s best players is going to give fans the most competitive All-Star main event in years. Both sides have reason to play their hardest with the Olympic roster debuting as a group of 12 en route to what they hope will be a seventh straight gold medal, and the WNBA All-Stars, filled with snubs, rivals from other countries, and 2024 Olympic hopefuls, looking to take them down.

The game tips at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN Wednesday, July 14.

Here are a few bold predictions of how the game will go.

1. The WNBA All-Stars win

Yeah, I’m going to go there and say Team USA goes down, except I don’t actually think it’s as big of an upset as you think. The WNBA All-Stars have last season’s scoring leader Arike Ogunbowale, this season’s MVP frontrunner Jonquel Jones, the 2016 Olympic Games’ leading scorer Liz Cambage, basketball legend Candace Parker, and more. This team would win, minimally, a silver medal in Tokyo.

I’m rolling with them on Wednesday.

2. Jonquel Jones wins All-Star MVP AND the 3-point contest

I think she’s the best women’s basketball player on the planet right now, and she’s proved that not just by dominating in the WNBA — she’s done it at EuroBasket, too. Though Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson and more will try, you can’t defend a 6-foot-6 point-center. You just can’t.

Did I mention that she’s shooting 43.7 percent (31-of-71) from 3-point range? Yeah, she’ll take home the three-point contest crown as well.

3. Arike Ogunbowale hits a step-back buzzer-beater

It might not happen to win the game, but it’s Ogunbowale on a huge stage. This is happening. She’s already done it once this WNBA season, and I don’t see what’s going to stop her from hitting the brakes, throwing her defender sideways, and launching into her signature dagger shot.