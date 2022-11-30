The WNBA Increased Each Team’s Schedule To A Record 40 Games For 2023

For the WNBA’s 27th season, each team will play a record number of games as the league announced on Wednesday that the 2023 schedule will increase from 36 games to 40 games — 20 home and 20 road.

“We eagerly anticipate tipping off the 2023 season and building on the success of last season, which was our most-watched in 14 years and set records for social media engagement, digital consumption and merchandise sales,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “The expanded schedule will provide fans greater opportunities to see the best players in the world compete on the game’s biggest stage.”

The opening night of the season will feature four games on Friday, May 19, with Liberty-Mystics, Sun-Fever, Lynx-Sky, and Sparks-Mercury tipping off the 2023 WNBA calendar. The Las Vegas Aces will begin their title defense on Saturday, May 20, as they go on the road to open their season, facing the rival Storm in Seattle in a rematch of last year’s semifinal matchup. The WNBA will announce the complete national TV and streaming schedule at a later date, but the increased schedule is without question the biggest news of schedule release day.

As the league continues to keep an eye on future expansion, adding more games to the schedule is a logical step, and this year will provide 40 chances for fans to see their favorite squads in action.