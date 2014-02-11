Alexey Shved Threads The Rockets D For The Jam

The Houston Rockets may have left Minnesota with a comfortable 107-89 victory on Monday night, but T’Wolves guard Alexey Shved got the home crowd on their feet with a spectacular play in the second quarter. After receiving the rock on the perimeter, Shved saw a lane open up to the rim and made the Rockets defense look shameful by the time the play was over.

After beating Chandler Parsons off the dribble, the NBA sophomore navigated his way through traffic and finished at the rim with a huge flush.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.