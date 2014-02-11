Alexey Shved Threads The Rockets D For The Jam

#GIFs
02.11.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

The Houston Rockets may have left Minnesota with a comfortable 107-89 victory on Monday night, but T’Wolves guard Alexey Shved got the home crowd on their feet with a spectacular play in the second quarter. After receiving the rock on the perimeter, Shved saw a lane open up to the rim and made the Rockets defense look shameful by the time the play was over.

After beating Chandler Parsons off the dribble, the NBA sophomore navigated his way through traffic and finished at the rim with a huge flush.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSAlexey ShvedDimeMaggifsHouston RocketsMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP