Getty Image

D’Angelo Russell is among the most fascinating names on the NBA’s free agent market this summer. While he is a restricted free agent and flourished in Brooklyn during the 2018-19 campaign, there is no guarantee the Nets bring him back, as they’re looking to sign Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. While it’s always wise to assume restricted free agents will return to their teams, it’s not hard to see a pathway to him going elsewhere.

One of Russell’s friends, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, told us he wants the team to make a move for the All-Star guard. The good news is Minnesota reportedly tried to figure something out, but the bad news is that didn’t go over all that well.

According to a report by Darren Wolfson of SKOR North, the Timberwolves reached out to the Nets about a sign-and-trade centered around flipping Andrew Wiggins for Russell. Brooklyn, apparently, was having none of it.