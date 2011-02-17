World Premiere: Kobe Bryant Is The Black Mamba This Saturday

02.17.11 8 years ago 5 Comments

By this point, if you’re not excited to see The Black Mamba, you either don’t like basketball or film. (In which case, we can’t be friends.) Starring Kobe Bryant, Kanye West, Bruce Willis and Danny Trejo, the Nike Basketball production directed by Robert Rodriguez will launch for its world premiere Saturday night at 1:00am PST. Yeah, that’s 4:00am EST for all of you along the Atlantic. So if you want to be one of the first to see it, RSVP here:

Kobe Bryant is The Black Mamba World Premiere

This will assure you access when the film streams live on facebook.com/nikebasketball. In case you missed the first two trailers, here they are:

Are you tuning in?

