World Premiere: Kobe Bryant Is The Black Mamba This Saturday

By this point, if you’re not excited to see The Black Mamba, you either don’t like basketball or film. (In which case, we can’t be friends.) Starring Kobe Bryant, Kanye West, Bruce Willis and Danny Trejo, the Nike Basketball production directed by Robert Rodriguez will launch for its world premiere Saturday night at 1:00am PST. Yeah, that’s 4:00am EST for all of you along the Atlantic. So if you want to be one of the first to see it, RSVP here:
Kobe Bryant is The Black Mamba World Premiere
This will assure you access when the film streams live on facebook.com/nikebasketball. In case you missed the first two trailers, here they are:
Are you tuning in?
if i tune in, will the lakers start winning?
Kobe needs to be less of a mamba and more of a boa “distirbutor”, I meant constrictor if Lakers are gonna threepeat. spends too much time with the ball in his possession to not average double figure assists.
why they had to put that bitch kanye in movie with such great cast :(
“You lose this road game, you don’t go home.”
So that’s why he didn’t speak to the media after losing to the Cavs.
i had no idea that this was actually gonna be a real movie haha…also, lakers have the 6th best record in the nba…why do people act like the sky is falling