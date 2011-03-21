Your Chance To Be Featured In A National adidas TV Commercial

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #Dwight Howard #Derrick Rose
03.21.11 7 years ago

Have you ever wanted to be on TV? Well, adidas is giving you a shot. Starring alongside the likes of Dwight Howard and Derrick Rose, here’s your chance to be featured in a national adidas TV commercial that will air during the 20th annual MTV Movie Awards this June. All you have to do is show them your “Game Face.”

What’s a “Game Face?” It’s the face that erupts when everything you love and everything you’ve worked hard for comes out in a single moment. In the videos below, Dwight shows you his game face by dominating NBA competition, while B.o.B. shows you his game face during a sold-out concert in his hometown of Atlanta.

To enter, upload your photos and check out other “Game Faces” at www.facebook.com/adidasBasketball.

What does your “Game Face” look like?

