The Miami Heat took Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on the road against the Boston Celtics thanks to another heroic performance from Jimmy Butler, who scored 35 points and took over in the second half to lead Miami to a comeback win.

However, the final five minutes of the game were not able to be seen by fans who happen to be subscribers to YouTube TV (which happens to be the NBA’s lead presenting sponsor for the NBA Finals). The service had been having some issues throughout the night, buffering and skipping ahead, which was suboptimal but something that happens with streaming services. Then, during a timeout late in the fourth quarter, many viewers were greeted with the first 10 seconds of The Little Mermaid trailer on a loop, with exiting out of the app and restarting it only putting you right back into Little Mermaid hell.

this was my YouTube TV screen for the last 5 minutes of the NBA game pic.twitter.com/nfX75pLrjA — alex (@highIightheaven) May 18, 2023

if you have an issue watching the Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game on TNT, we’re aware of it & our team is working on a fix – thx so much for your patience! — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) May 18, 2023

Others were simply shown error messages, or had seen their feeds freeze up earlier in the night.

YouTube TV stopped working country-wide during the final minutes of Heat/Celtics tonight. With the NFL moving Sunday Ticket exclusively to YouTube TV, they're banking this won't happen come September. pic.twitter.com/uXuGyIEC7w — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 18, 2023

Thanks @TeamYouTube and @YouTubeTV for this high quality stream. And yeah my internet connection is just fine. #MIAvsBOS pic.twitter.com/o5PPohN8Jn — thisisscout (@thisisscout1) May 18, 2023

Naturally, this did not go over well with the many fans who are subscribers of the service, who were forced to watch the game via a box score or gamecast online. The only positive was it allowed NBA Twitter to do what it does best, getting off some jokes in the midst of their frustration with the service.

YouTube tv making me watch this Little Mermaid commercial 100x instead of the Heat-Celtics pic.twitter.com/AFwskmyDFc — Beanie Seagull (@DaBlackHoward) May 18, 2023

NBA fans watching the Heat vs Celtics on YouTube TV pic.twitter.com/WxKsvYG4HB — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) May 18, 2023

Youtube TV when the Celtics heat game decides to get good. pic.twitter.com/cjKDNoPL6K — Joey watson (@Joeywatson09) May 18, 2023

at this rate youtube tv is gonna fire doc rivers tomorrow morning https://t.co/4dDjBQtHYt — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) May 18, 2023

Me watching the Eastern Conference Finals: Wow this is a great game, I wonder how it will end! YouTube TV: pic.twitter.com/UuQu2D61sh — Joseph Matron (@JosephPMatron) May 18, 2023

Given YouTube TV has marketed heavily to sports fans, it wasn’t a great look, with many pointing out that NFL Sunday Ticket is moving to the service next year and there are some serious concerns it will handle that well — particularly considering DirecTV had its own issues every year at launch.