Zion Williamson will be the first overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft in June and will become a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

This is as close to a guarantee as you can get in the draft, as he’s long been the consensus top prospect in this draft and despite a brief bit of noise about him maybe returning to Duke to avoid going to the Pelicans, his camp has shut down that kind of talk and made it clear he’ll be in New Orleans. Williamson is a dynamic player, capable of athletic feats that truly astound even in an era where we have better athletes than ever.

Still, as is often the case with one-and-done stars, we don’t know a ton about Zion off the floor. That’ll change pretty soon as he’s already begun doing more larger interviews and allowed people to get to understand a bit more about himself as a person and a player. Most recently, he was among those on SLAM’s “The Future” issue cover leading up to the draft and they released a video cut of some of his interviews, in it, the Duke star talked about all manner of things, including offering a pretty strong take about the end of Avengers: Endgame (obligatory SPOILER WARNING for anyone that has not seen it by now and still cares, somehow).