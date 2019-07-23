Zion Williamson Reportedly Turned Down More Money To Sign A $75 Million Deal With Jordan Brand

07.23.19 46 mins ago

Getty Image

The most coveted rookie since LeBron James has finally inked a sneaker contract, as Zion Williamson announced he was joining Jordan Brand on Tuesday.

The Pelicans’ rookie sensation played his lone Summer League half in the same Kyrie 5s he wore at Duke, offering little in the way of information regarding his future sneaker deal. Other than that, it has been weeks of silence regarding what sneaker and apparel deal the young star would sign. While official figures are not known, a report from Adam Zagoria of Forbes on Tuesday indicates Williamson’s deal is for $75 million over seven years.

Around The Web

TAGSJordan Brandzion williamson
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 9 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.22.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.16.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP