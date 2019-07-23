Getty Image

The most coveted rookie since LeBron James has finally inked a sneaker contract, as Zion Williamson announced he was joining Jordan Brand on Tuesday.

The Pelicans’ rookie sensation played his lone Summer League half in the same Kyrie 5s he wore at Duke, offering little in the way of information regarding his future sneaker deal. Other than that, it has been weeks of silence regarding what sneaker and apparel deal the young star would sign. While official figures are not known, a report from Adam Zagoria of Forbes on Tuesday indicates Williamson’s deal is for $75 million over seven years.