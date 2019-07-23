Zion Williamson Has Signed A Sneaker Deal With Jordan Brand

There hasn’t been a rookie with as much hype to enter the league as Zion Williamson in some time. While this obviously means basketball fans can’t wait to see what he can do on the floor, this also meant there was a whole lot of speculation about what he would end up wearing on his feet during his basketball career, with some speculation that he could end up getting an historically huge sneaker deal from a major footwear company.

We’ll have to wait to see what the number ends up being, but on Tuesday afternoon, Williamson announced his decision. The New Orleans Pelicans’ young star tweeted out a video with his decision to sign an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand.

The video was also shared by the official Jordan Brand Twitter account.

