Zion Williamson Left His First Summer League Game After A Knee-To-Knee Collision

07.05.19 15 mins ago

Getty Image

Zion Williamson’s first Summer League game with the New Orleans Pelicans had plenty of intrigue. For starters, he was facing off against his Duke teammate and friend R.J. Barrett, as the Pelicans took on the New York Knicks.

There was also the issue of what shoe Williamson would wear, as he has yet to officially sign an endorsement deal and ended up taking the floor in the custom Kyrie 4s he wore at Duke, who had a lucrative Nike deal in place already. Whether he ends up at Nike or with someone else was not revealed on Friday night, but what was evident was that the Pelicans would be very, very careful with their latest franchise player.

That was evident when Williamson was held out of the rest of his first Summer League game after a knock to the knee early in the game’s first half.

