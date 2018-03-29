Getty Image

The McDonald’s All-American Game was headlined by the top of Duke’s absurd recruiting class that includes the top three players in the country. R.J. Barrett, Cam Reddish and Zion Williamson all took the court in Atlanta, where the goal for every player involved was to show out and stay healthy.

Unfortunately for Williamson, who won the dunk contest earlier in the week, he only accomplished one of those goals as he produced a few highlights but also left the game late in the second half after going down with what appeared to be a very ugly thumb injury on his right hand.

Williamson had the ball poked away by Nassir Little and reached his right hand out to brace himself as he tried to stop his momentum and regain possession. Zion’s right thumb, as you can see in the GIF below, bends the wrong way, and he falls to the floor, clutching his hand in pain. Below the GIF you can see a screenshot a Twitter user made showing how bad Williamson’s thumb looked, and fair warning, it’s not a pretty sight.