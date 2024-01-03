Adam Driver has had many fantastic roles in his career: boyfriend to Lena Dunham, husband to Lady Gaga, and ex-husband to Scarlett Johansson. But when he’s not playing a sulking boyfriend or space son, he’s playing Italians, and he thinks it’s weird that everyone has been asking him about it.

“So many people have been like, ‘How many Italians… ?’ I’m like, it’s just kind of worked out that way,” Driver recently said on the SmartLess podcast. Driver is currently starring as Enzo Ferrari in the sports biopic Ferrari.

Even though he knows people are talking about it, Driver doesn’t think it’s weird. “But I’m like, you know, it’s Ridley [Scott] and it’s Michael [Mann] and they’re in my mind some of the best filmmakers. Who gives a s**t that it was two Italians back to back?” This is also what people were saying about The Super Mario Bros. Movie last year.

Driver isn’t mad about being typecast as an Italian, but he doesn’t know why people keep bringing it up. “I’m surprised how much it comes up. It’s like, ‘You have a thing,’ and I’m like, ‘It’s two! It’s two Italians!’ It’s just two. The press isn’t a place where you have a nuanced conversation,” he added. Does Driver even know that there is an intensive internet campaign to get an Italian-American in Star Wars? Probably not! Because there isn’t one…..yet.

But Driver says that it’s about the plot and not about the Italy of it all. He continued, “That seems like a hard idea. Like, ‘What is it with Italy?’ I mean, it’s less to do with Italy, although I like it. It’s more about Ridley Scott and Michael Mann and the projects themselves. Italy is not the first thing on my mind,” he added.

It sure should be on your mind, Adam!!!! Without Italy, we would never have Martin Scorsese or his TikToks. Think about that!

(Via Deadline)