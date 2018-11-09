Cody Rhodes Opened Up About His Time As Stardust In WWE

WWE

Cody Rhodes has been one of the most exciting figures in independent and international wrestling in the last couple of years. He’s currently the IWGP United States Champion over in New Japan, he only recently lost the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, and he won the latter at the huge independent All In event, which he and his friends organized themselves. Before all that, he was a weird face-painted space alien mid-carder in WWE, believe it or not.

Given his current career, he has no qualms about being honest regarding his experiences in WWE. In a live episode of Chris Jericho’s podcast, recorded on Jericho’s “Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea” cruise, Cody told the whole story about how he went from being regular Cody Rhodes in WWE to becoming Stardust, which happened while he was in a tag team with his older brother Dustin, aka Goldust. (Hat tip to WrestlingInc for the transcripts from Talk is Jericho.)