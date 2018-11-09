Cody Rhodes Opened Up About His Time As Stardust In WWE

Cody Rhodes has been one of the most exciting figures in independent and international wrestling in the last couple of years. He’s currently the IWGP United States Champion over in New Japan, he only recently lost the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, and he won the latter at the huge independent All In event, which he and his friends organized themselves. Before all that, he was a weird face-painted space alien mid-carder in WWE, believe it or not.
Given his current career, he has no qualms about being honest regarding his experiences in WWE. In a live episode of Chris Jericho’s podcast, recorded on Jericho’s “Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea” cruise, Cody told the whole story about how he went from being regular Cody Rhodes in WWE to becoming Stardust, which happened while he was in a tag team with his older brother Dustin, aka Goldust. (Hat tip to WrestlingInc for the transcripts from Talk is Jericho.)
Heel Stardust (feud with Amell era) had so much potential.
I really dug Stardust, and I know it was a dark period for Cody Rhodes, but it was still a lot of fun. His heel run against, and then with Goldust was awesome (still think they should have been called Galaxy Express), and I really wished his faction with The Ascension, Cosmic Wasteland, went somewhere. Yes, it was The Ascension, but they had a 60s Batman villain vibe and it worked for me. Maybe they could have feuded with the Wyatts for otherworldly heel supremacy, or maybe they could have sought to control Smackdown only to be thwarted by a trio of heroes. I dunno, it was good stuff.
But that would have required long term planning.
Cody is one of my favorite wrestlers, and as a result, I’d prefer WWE not ruin what he’s got going on right now. There are really three paths I see that would be varying degrees of awesome:
1) Keep doing what he’s doing, and use the momentum of All In to help spearhead a true, domestic alternative to WWE. I think that could really be the NWA, and that would be quite the nod to his lineage if he could do help achieve something like that.
2) Return to WWE, but not to the main roster. Keep him at NXT (frankly, NXT should really be a destination now, not “developmental.”) How great would an Undisputed ERA vs. Elite feud be? He could essentially still be who he is, but with all the exposure of the WWE platform, without being at the beck and call of Vince’s whims.
3) Return to the main roster, but only if there’s some kind of long-term plan for him. I would love to see him get a WrestleMania main event, if that’s something he values and covets. But any time you’re on that roster, it’s such a precarious position to be in.