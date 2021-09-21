According to a blog post published by Disney earlier today, Friday, November 12, 2021 will be the company’s first annual Disney+ Day. While fans can look forward to Disney’s signature sneak peeks and special looks, the celebrations will also include a huge influx of new content on the streaming service as well and in-park perks for resort-goers. According to Bob Chapek, chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company:

“The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company. This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses.”

Among the new movies and shows coming to Disney+ on November 12 are Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone, Olfa Presents, Pixar’s Ciao Alberto, a new short from The Simpsons, a new season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum from National Geographic, and a Star Wars special celebrating the origin story of Boba Fett ahead of The Book of Boba Fett‘s premiere this December. There will also be a special presentation on Disney+ fans can watch that will offer “breaking news, first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips, and appearances from Disney+ creators and stars.”

For those choosing to spend the day away from the television, Disney also has plans for its parks and resorts around the world as well as its Disney Cruise Line. According to the blog post, on November 12 Disney will “roll out the blue carpet for Disney+ fans with some surprise and delight moments including photo opportunities, character moments and more” at its parks.

Lastly, starting on November 12, Disney+ will make its big debut in both South Korea and Taiwan, shortly followed by Hong Kong on November 16. This long-anticipated expansion into even more Asian and Pacific markets is part of Disney’s effort to bring “iconic characters and stories into the homes of new audiences around the globe.”