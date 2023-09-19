In just a few days, Netflix will kick off the official fifth season of Love Is Blind with a new round of episodes. Just six months after Love Is Blind launched for season four in Seattle, the show brought its talents to Houston for season five. Per usual, viewers can expect dramatic, fun, romantic, and emotional moments throughout the 10-episode of season five. So, before the new season arrives, here’s everything you should know.
Release Date
Love Is Blind season five begins with new episodes on Netflix on September 22. The first four episodes will appear on the platform that day, episodes 5-7 on September 29, episodes eight and nine on October 6, and the tenth and final episode on October 13. Each will first appear on Netflix at 3am EST/ 12am PST.
Cast
The cast members for Love Is Blind season five are all from Houston as it’s where the season was filmed for the most part. Here is the list of cast members according to Netflix Tudum:
- Aaliyah (29); ICU Travel Nurse
- Carter (30); Construction
- Chris (28); Project Manager for Commercial and Retail Development
- Connor (31); Geoscientist
- Efrain (27); Software Sales
- Enoch (27); Financial Advisor
- Erica (27); Marketing Manager
- Ernesto (32); Supply Chain Manager); Oil and Gas
- Estefania (30); Teacher/Dancer
- Izzy (31); Sales
- Jared “JP” (32); Firefighter
- Jarred (34); University Director
- Johnie (32); Lawyer
- Josh (32); Sales Rep
- Justice (28); Personal Trainer
- Linda (32); Talent Acquisition Recruiter
- Lydia (32); Geologist
- Maris (30); HR Specialist
- Mayra (25); Minister
- Milton (25); Petroleum Engineer
- Miriam (32); Scientist
- Paige (32); Stylist
- Renee (32); Veterinarian
- Robert (30); Special Education Teacher
- Shondra (32); Flight Attendant
- Stacy (34); Director of Operations
- Taylor (26); Teacher
- Uche (34); Lawyer / Entrepreneur
Plot
Here is the official synopsis for Love Is Blind season five:
The fifth season of the cultural hit reality series returns with a new group of Houston singles ready to hit the pods and find love. As the experiment continues to expand, each participant’s individual journey, emotional growth, and ability to embrace a new approach to dating is key — whether they find love outwardly or within. In the most shocking season yet, the singles face new challenges, unexpected twists, and surprising turns that will test their personal resolve, and the strength of their connections, more than ever before. Even if the couples can forge a strong enough bond to get engaged sight unseen, can their love survive the challenges waiting for them in the outside world — including protective families, skeptical friends, and the exes they thought they’d left behind?
Trailer
You can watch the trailer for Love Is Blind season five below:
‘Love Is Blind’ season 5 is available to stream on Netflix on September 22 at 3am EST/12am PST. Season 1-4 available now to stream on Netflix.