In just a few days, Netflix will kick off the official fifth season of Love Is Blind with a new round of episodes. Just six months after Love Is Blind launched for season four in Seattle, the show brought its talents to Houston for season five. Per usual, viewers can expect dramatic, fun, romantic, and emotional moments throughout the 10-episode of season five. So, before the new season arrives, here’s everything you should know.

Release Date Love Is Blind season five begins with new episodes on Netflix on September 22. The first four episodes will appear on the platform that day, episodes 5-7 on September 29, episodes eight and nine on October 6, and the tenth and final episode on October 13. Each will first appear on Netflix at 3am EST/ 12am PST. Cast The cast members for Love Is Blind season five are all from Houston as it’s where the season was filmed for the most part. Here is the list of cast members according to Netflix Tudum: Aaliyah (29); ICU Travel Nurse

Carter (30); Construction

Chris (28); Project Manager for Commercial and Retail Development

Connor (31); Geoscientist

Efrain (27); Software Sales

Enoch (27); Financial Advisor

Erica (27); Marketing Manager

Ernesto (32); Supply Chain Manager); Oil and Gas

Estefania (30); Teacher/Dancer

Izzy (31); Sales

Jared “JP” (32); Firefighter

Jarred (34); University Director

Johnie (32); Lawyer

Josh (32); Sales Rep

Justice (28); Personal Trainer

Linda (32); Talent Acquisition Recruiter

Lydia (32); Geologist

Maris (30); HR Specialist

Mayra (25); Minister

Milton (25); Petroleum Engineer

Miriam (32); Scientist

Paige (32); Stylist

Renee (32); Veterinarian

Robert (30); Special Education Teacher

Shondra (32); Flight Attendant

Stacy (34); Director of Operations

Taylor (26); Teacher

Uche (34); Lawyer / Entrepreneur