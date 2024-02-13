What Time Will ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Come Out On Netflix?

Love will be in the air for more than the obvious reasons this upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday. Aside from the dinner dates and the numerous roses that will be exchanged, Netflix will also release the sixth season of their beloved Love Is Blind. The new season, which follows season 5’s Seattle-based run, will follow a group of single men and women in Charlotte, North Carolina as they hope to fall in love with someone strictly based on their personality rather than their looks. Couples will pair up after several conversations with each other in rooms called “pods” where they will leave as an engaged and soon-to-be-married couple. They will then move in together, plan their wedding, and “find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods,” as Netflix’s page reads.

With all that being said, here’s when episodes in the sixth season of Love Is Blind will be available to you.