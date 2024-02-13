Love will be in the air for more than the obvious reasons this upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday. Aside from the dinner dates and the numerous roses that will be exchanged, Netflix will also release the sixth season of their beloved Love Is Blind. The new season, which follows season 5’s Seattle-based run, will follow a group of single men and women in Charlotte, North Carolina as they hope to fall in love with someone strictly based on their personality rather than their looks. Couples will pair up after several conversations with each other in rooms called “pods” where they will leave as an engaged and soon-to-be-married couple. They will then move in together, plan their wedding, and “find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods,” as Netflix’s page reads.
With all that being said, here’s when episodes in the sixth season of Love Is Blind will be available to you.
What Time Will Love Is Blind Season 6 Come Out On Netflix?
The first six episodes in Love Is Blind season six will be available on Netflix on February 14 at 3 am EST/ 12 am PST. The sixth season of Love Is Blind will have a total of 12 episodes and the release schedule for these episodes goes as follows:
- Episodes 1-6: February 14 @ 3 am EST/ 12 am PST
- Episodes 7-9: February 21 @ 3 am EST/ 12 am PST
- Episodes 10 & 11: February 28 @ 3 am EST/ 12 am PST
- Episode 12 (Finale): March 6 @ 3 am EST/ 12 am PST
You can also read Netflix’s summary for Love Is Blind season six below:
The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.
‘Love Is Blind’ season six streams on Netflix starting on February 14.