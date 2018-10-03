Meet The Animators Behind Uproxx And Intel’s Hybrid Art, Horror, And Music Project

In an exciting display of art, music, animation, and tech, Uproxx and Intel are producing an incredible live experience that’s slated to debut at the famed Gallery Row district in downtown Los Angeles when they project The Shadow, a short-form animated horror film, onto a nine-story building. The project is the result of a collaboration between video design studio Optical Animal, musician Sweater Beats, and both animator Erik Campbell and illustrator Jimi Martinez.

Campbell and Martinez are no strangers to creating amazing art. Together, they regularly dive into pop culture fan theories, hand drawing and animating Uproxx’s In Theory series. But constructing The Shadow and working with Optical Animal is an all-new, super-sized endeavor. But not one they’ve had to take on without help.

Uproxx

To make things easier and more efficient for the team, Intel has supplied Campbell and Martinez with a Falcon TLX Laptop with Intel® Core™ i7 processor featuring Intel® Optane™ memory. Think about that: more efficiency and ease means more time ideating and creating, allowing talents like Campbell and Martinez to crush big projects like this one.

Watch the video above to learn more about Campbell and Martinez’s work and keep an eye out for future CRE8: Live The Process videos leading up to the debut of The Shadow.

