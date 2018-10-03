Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In an exciting display of art, music, animation, and tech, Uproxx and Intel are producing an incredible live experience that’s slated to debut at the famed Gallery Row district in downtown Los Angeles when they project The Shadow, a short-form animated horror film, onto a nine-story building. The project is the result of a collaboration between video design studio Optical Animal, musician Sweater Beats, and both animator Erik Campbell and illustrator Jimi Martinez.

Campbell and Martinez are no strangers to creating amazing art. Together, they regularly dive into pop culture fan theories, hand drawing and animating Uproxx’s In Theory series. But constructing The Shadow and working with Optical Animal is an all-new, super-sized endeavor. But not one they’ve had to take on without help.



To make things easier and more efficient for the team, Campbell and Martinez have been able to crush big projects like this one.

