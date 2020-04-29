The second wave psychedelic revolution is in full gear. Psilocybin, acid, and DMT are all in clinical trials for treating depression, PTSD, and other psychological disorders. Meanwhile, the counter-culture is likely to see a re-blossoming of sorts coming out of the coronavirus shutdown. Then there’s the fact that psychedelics (when handled with care) can be a whole lot of fun.

The fun bit is the focus of Netflix’s Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics, debuting May 11th. With cameos from late greats Anthony Bourdain and Carrie Fisher; musicians like A$AP Rocky, Sting, and Ad-Rock; and many of the famous comics you’d expect to appear in something like this, the documentary relies on reenactments, animations, and plenty of star power to explore the topic at hand.

Our review is forthcoming but from these first-look photos alone, it’s clear that the absurdism will be turned to high. Adam Scott starring in an 80s-style morality-panic PSA? Check. Natasha Leggero as Princess Leia-while-tripping-balls? Yep. Adam DeVine as a Fear and Loathing-loving young Bourdain? You’d better believe it. But clearly it’s Nick Kroll covered in seaweed and flotsam that really hints at the tone Have a Good Trip is going for. Even if you don’t turn on and drop out, that seems worth tuning in for.