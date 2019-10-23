Joaquin Phoenix Thinks One Of The ‘Best Scenes’ In ‘Joker’ Was Left Out Of The Movie

No matter your thoughts on Joker, there’s at least one thing we can all agree on: it’s not three hours long, and that’s good. The Todd Phillips-directed film comes in at 122 minutes, compared to 181 minutes for Avengers: Endgame; it’s also shorter than Marvel’s other two movies this year, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home, and unlike the latter, won’t be released into theaters for wallet-draining “extra” footage. In fact, don’t expect any deleted scenes or director’s cut on home media, either.

In an interview with Collider, Phillips said that he doesn’t “do” deleted scenes because they’re “deleted for a reason.” He continued, “I have a thing against extended cuts and I kind of hate deleted scenes. The movie that exists is exactly the movie we want it to be.” But, hypothetically speaking, if he and Joaquin Phoenix were to add a scene that didn’t make the final cut, it would be one that Phoenix called one of the “best scenes” in the movie.

“There was a scene that, that during the shoot we thought was one of the best scenes and we loved his behavior in the scene, and I’d always really liked the scene,” he said. “But it actually doesn’t work.” Phillips added, “It was basically a scene between him and Randall [played by Glenn Fleshler] — Randall’s the guy he kills with the scissors — and it was a scene with them on the stairwell leading up to the Ha-Ha’s offices.” It’s a continuation of the scene where Arthur paints over the sign in Ha-Ha’s (he’s twisted!), and it’s “the last scene we took out of the movie,” according to Phillips.

But the dancing remains.

the dance of freedom. the death bells. the rising of the joker. one of the most magnificent, sublime, monumental, extraordinary scenes in cinema history pic.twitter.com/VixBgiigXn — Jade Budowski (@jadebudowski) October 21, 2019

(Via Collider)