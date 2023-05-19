It was only two months ago that Love Island UK series nine came to a conclusion with Kai and Sanam being crowned as the winners. The couple, who only began their relationship after Casa Amor , beat out Ron & Lana, Shaq & Tanya, and Tom & Samie to collect the series 9 win. In the months that followed, Love Island UK fans have kept an eye on the couples from series 9 to see who is still together (spoiler: Tom & Samie reportedly called it quits) while others have their eyes set on what’s to come in series 10. The summer season for series 10 is set to kick off in the coming weeks, but is there an official premiere date for it?

Is There A ‘Love Island UK’ Series 10 Release Date?

At the moment, Love Island UK has yet to reveal an official premiere date for series 10. However, a source spoke to The Sun and revealed that the Love Island UK summer season for 2023 is expected to launch on June 5, 2023. The source said, “It is hugely exciting and those working on the show cannot wait to get started,” adding, “This series will be eight weeks long, meaning the couple who win the show will be in the villa for two months.”

It is also being reported that ITV, the company that airs Love Island UK seasons, has already selected a final cast and will fly them out to the villa in the coming days to begin series 10. Whether all of this is true or not remains to be seen, but stay tuned for more updates on series 10.