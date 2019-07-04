Getty Image

MAD Magazine, the iconic satire publication, will mostly cease printing new issues after its next one, confirms The Hollywood Reporter. It won’t entirely die, though: Future editions will repackage old material, but with new covers, putting an end to issues with entirely new content. Only end-of-the-year specials, which will presumably look back at the nonsense of the previous 12 months, will include new material.

For 67 years, MAD has been sold everywhere, from gas stations to supermarkets. That, too, will end: Sources told THR that, after August’s issue, future editions will only be sold in comic book stores. The publication will, however, continue to print specials, as they always have, as well as books, ensuring the brand — and its mascot, gap-toothed Alfred E. Neuman — lives on.

The semi-death of MAD, founded in 1952, is the latest casualty in the decay of print media. The magazine was known, for one thing, for its covers, with Neuman assuming the roles of whatever needed mocking most — be it celebrities or politicians, with Donald J. Trump a frequent figure of its derision in its final days — as well as a back page that featured an elaborate fold-up joke. The latter turned each issue into a collectable one could never threw out.