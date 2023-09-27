Forget the Property Brothers. The only home renovation experts I’m interested in hearing from are Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder (also, The Gang in that one episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia).

Showtime and A24 have released the first teaser for The Curse, which follows a newly married couple, played by The Favourite and Nathan for You stars, “as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show.” There’s also an “alleged curse” that threatens to “disturbs the relationship.” The promo doesn’t get into that, however. Instead, Stone and Fielder wear their fakest smiles to record a promo for the show-within-a-show.

“He is such a good actor — he really blew my mind,” the Taylor Swift fan told W magazine about working with Fielder, who also co-created The Curse with Benny Safdie. “I remember watching a scene a couple days in that I wasn’t in. I was texting him up a storm, saying: ‘You’re one of the best actors I’ve ever seen.’ He’s so great and such a natural on Nathan for You and in The Rehearsal — but he’s playing himself. And still, he’s acting.”

The Curse premieres on streaming and on-demand for Showtime and Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers on November 10th before making its on-air debut on Showtime on November 12th.