James Gunn Reveals Why Milly Alcock Was Chosen As The Next Supergirl

James Gunn is hoping to give the DC universe a fresh new start in the coming years, and he is recruiting some new faces to help him out. It’s been a tough few years for the guy.

This week, it was announced that House of the Dragon’s Milly Alcock has been picked to play Supergirl in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, based on Tom King’s 2022 comic book. This story is set to follow Superman: Legacy, which will be the first film to kick off the new DC era. David Corenswet will lead as Superman while Rachel Brosnahan is set to star as Lois Lane. Production on that is set to begin in March.

Gunn, who seemingly left Twitter/X behind in 2023, took to Threads to share the news. “In case you missed this exciting news yesterday. Strangely, Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter (Safran) for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics,” Gunn explained.

He then confirmed that he was so impressed with Alcock’s performance in House of the Dragon, he knew she would be the one for the role. “I was watching House of the Dragon & thought she might have the edge, grace & authenticity we needed for the DCU’s Supergirl. And now here we are. Life is wild sometimes,” he concluded. Life is wild, James Gunn.

Alcock starred in the first half of House of the Dragon where she played a young Rhaenyra Targaryen. After her stint with the dragons, she seemed to be done with the fantasy stuff. But superheroes can be a nice middle ground.