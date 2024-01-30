It wasn’t that long ago that the DCEU found a new Supergirl: soap veteran Sasha Calle. Unfortunately Calle came in right at the end of the comic line’s spotty attempt at an MCU, in a film, The Flash, that proved, after much hoopla, a disappointing anticlimax. But new DCEU co-honcho James Gunn is quickly plugging away at a cinematic universe reboot, and he already found himself a new Kara Zorl-El.

Per Deadline, Gunn and co-DCEU leader James Safran have tapped Milly Alcock, House of the Dragon alum, to play Superman’s cousin. She beat out CODA actress Emilia Young as well as Meg Donnelly, who has voiced Supergirl in DC animated films such as Legion of Superheroes and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One.

Does that mean Alcock will appear in the Superman: Legacy, Gunn’s attempt to reboot the Man of Steel once more? Not necessarily. Gunn and Safran have big plans for their new cinematic universe, and given that Legacy is about to start principal photography, she might be too late an addition. Or maybe not!

Alcock only appeared in the first five episodes of House of the Dragon, playing the young Rhaenyra Targaryen. She soon passed the baton to Emma D’Arcy, who continues to play her. Though the Dragon team once said they weren’t averse to bringing back Alcock and her other younger costars, she confessed that she was done with fantasy. Superheroes, though, she’s cool with.

