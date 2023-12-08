Despite Paramount+ touting massive ratings for its new Taylor Sheridan series, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, the Western just couldn’t compete against the toughest streaming varmint of them all: Bluey.

According to the latest streaming numbers for Nielsen, Bluey absolutely dominated the charts for the week of November 6 to November 12. In an interesting twist, not a single show managed to cross one billion minutes, but only because there was a whole lot of stiff competition.

Deadline reports that streaming viewership was actually up from the previous week as viewers dug “deeper into streaming libraries.” And you can tell by the Top 5 shows, which saw Grey’s Anatomy surprisingly pass Suits following a flurry of viewers bingeing the Meghan Markle-starring legal series.

1. Bluey – 918M viewing minutes

2. Grey’s Anatomy – 897M viewing minutes

3. Suits – 827M viewing minutes

4. Loki – 753M viewing minutes

5. All The Light We Cannot See – 744M viewing minutes

As for Lawmen: Bass Reeves it just squeaked onto the Streaming Originals list at No. 10 with 290M viewing minutes. Although, in fairness, these numbers are from the show’s first week of streaming when it only dropped its two-episode premiere on Paramount+.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves only recently entered the back half of its anthology story, and as of this writing, it still has three more episodes left to release. Given the wild popularity of Taylor Sheridan’s series, there’s a very good chance Lawmen could easily climb higher on the Nielsen streaming charts in the weeks to come.

(Via Deadline)