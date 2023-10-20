When looking back on your 4th-grade education, you probably won’t remember the math problems you did or even basic division (calculators are our friends for a reason). But you do remember that one time when your substitute teacher showed E.T. on the last day before winter break and you are still traumatized. And that’s what childhood is all about! A teacher recently showed the campy horror movie Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey instead of say, the actual beloved cartoon, but the director doesn’t seem to mind.

“It’s mad, isn’t it? I think it’s crazy. Because when you watch the film there is no way you can mistake it for a child’s film, literally in the first 10 minutes, crazy stuff’s happening,” Rhys Waterfield recently told Variety, adding that he hopes they “haven’t ruined these kids’ childhoods.” Even if he did, he’s back at it again with a sequel that’s heading to theaters next year, and this time, Winnie’s best friend Tigger is joining the gang.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey follows the iconic children’s characters as they go on a bloody rampage against Christopher Robin. Waterfield was able to use the characters because they entered the public domain this year. And next year, thanks to the public domain, Tigger is on board.

Waterfield explained. “You couldn’t use Tigger before because he wasn’t in the public domain then. But Tigger is in the public domain on Jan. 1, 2024 and the film is coming out a month later.” This means we might see Tigger using his tail to strangle someone or something. Who knows!

It seems like Disney will probably try to stay quiet on this topic as they can’t do much when it comes to the public domain, and they certainly don’t want to draw even more attention to it or else more teachers will “accidentally” show it to their 10-year-old students.

The Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey sequel is expected to hit theaters on Valentine’s Day. Romance is not dead.

(Via Variety)