When Do ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6, Episodes 10 & 11 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent Love Is Blind episode will be found below.)

Through nine episodes of Love Is Blind season 6, it’s clear that this season of the show could be one the most dramatic Love Is Blind has offered yet. Five couples made it out of the pods, and by the time episode nine concluded, there were only four left — Laura & Jeramey, Clay & AD, Jimmy & Chelsea, and Johnny & Amy. Kenneth and Brittany made it out of the pods, but after returning home from their honeymoon, the two decided to go their separate ways. Things aren’t perfect for the remaining couples though.

Jeramey and Laura ended episode nine on a sour note after a late-night interaction with Sarah Ann — who he made a connection with in the pods — was discovered by Laura. Clay and AD struggled a bit to get on the same page about how to delegate their free time while Jimmy and Chelsea seem okay now that they’ve met each others’ friends, but that was after Jimmy called Chelsea “clingy” which, of course, led to a huge argument. That leaves Johnny and Amy who, despite having a great and drama-free connection, have the seemingly unlikely acceptance from Amy’s parents looming over their hands. Now that you’re caught up on this season’s events. Here’s when the next