When Will ‘Godzilla Minus One’ Be On Streaming?

It’s time to pour some champagne into your collectible Taco Bell cup and celebrate. Godzilla Minus One is now the highest grossing live-action Japanese film in North America ever following what Deadline called “the biggest Stateside debut of a foreign film this year.” The Toho film is up to $14.36 million at the domestic box office, and over $40 million worldwide.

Godzilla Minus One also surpassed Oppenheimer, a thematically similar movie, to become 2023’s highest rated blockbuster on IMDb. The Christopher Nolan film has an 8.4, compared to Godzilla‘s 8.5. I’m proud of my big spiky boy.

“I am happy that Godzilla, of all characters, has eclipsed a record that had not been broken for a long time,” director Takashi Yamazaki said in a statement. “Looking back, I think that the cast and crew were all working on the film with the same goal in mind: to make something entertaining! That is what led to such a wonderful result. I will always remember this.”

Godzilla Minus One is the best Godzilla movie in years, maybe since the original (the 97 percent “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes is honestly too low), and it should be seen on the biggest, loudest screen possible. Especially since there’s no streaming or video-on-demand premiere date yet.

But there is good news:

#GodzillaMinusOne isn’t going anywhere! In fact, the film will be playing on EVEN MORE North American screens this coming weekend—increasing to over 2,500 locations in the US & Canada starting December 8.

As long as people are attending, showtimes will continue. So get your… pic.twitter.com/Ny0lFWw0O2 — GODZILLA.OFFICIAL (@Godzilla_Toho) December 6, 2023

