When Is Casa Amor For ‘Love Island UK’ Summer 2023?

We are nearing the halfway point in the tenth series of Love Island UK and this season has been filled with drama and unexpected turns. As of episode 25, the remaining couples for the summer 2023 series are Catherine & Scott, Zachariah & Kady, Montell & Leah, Mitchell & Jess, and Tyrique & Ella with Whitney and Sammy standing as the single islanders. Whitney and Sammy became single their respective partners, Medhi and Mal, were sent home in a fan vote, and that came after Molly was dumped from the island (and separated from Zach) in a surprise twist. If that’s a lot of drama for you already, we suggest that you buckle up as Casa Amor is set to kick off this week.

At the conclusion of episode 25 on Thursday, June 29, Love Island UK teased the start of Casa Amor in a preview for Friday’s episode. Though the entirety of Friday’s episode will not be dedicated to launching Casa Amor, you can assume that the week-long event will at least be introduced to the islanders by the end of the episode. In other words, next week will be a hectic week for Love Island UK series 10.

For those who may be unfamiliar, Casa Amor in Love Island UK is a week-long event that removes the islanders from their couples. They are split in half by gender with one half being placed in a separate villa. During this time period, a new batch of islanders is brought into both villas with the goal of sparking a connection with the original islanders. By the end of the week, the original islanders must decide to either return to their original couple and pick up where they left off before Casa Amor or start fresh with the person they may have connected with in Casa Amor.

