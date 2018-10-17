The Entire Internet Freaked Out When YouTube Temporarily Went Down

Getty Image

This may surprise you, but the Internet is not perfect. It’s an amalgam of servers and wires connected all over the world owned by millions of different entities. Things go wrong. Stuff breaks. Shadowy figures lurk around the deepest portions of the web, invisible hands impacting everything you see.

That might be a bit maudlin, but the point is that nothing lasts forever on there. Outages are bound to happen, especially on user-heavy sites that attract millions of people. Twitter and Facebook outages are not all that uncommon, though they are rarer these days. But when YouTube goes down, well, that’s a very different thing entirely. The Google-owned video platform has rarely suffered major outages, but it had one on Tuesday night.

Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

YouTube, YouTube Music and YouTube TV all experienced outages, which meant anyone trying to keep up with their favorite vlogger, or watch TV or listen to streaming music had to find another outlet for all of those things. To say people freaked the hell out would be an understatement.