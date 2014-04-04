REVIEW: ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ Is The ‘Bourne Supremacy’ Of Superhero Movies

This Review Has Zero Spoilers
The new Captain America is a lot like a Bourne movie, so if those are your thing, I can confirm that this is indeed a feast of shakey-cam fight scenes and official-looking people tersely explaining things. The plot moves quickly, so if you can’t follow along, just assume that anyone sneering like Snidely Whiplash is about to turn evil and anyone making glib small talk is probably a good guy.
Captain America is a fun character, and Chris Evans plays him with just the right mix of gee whiz sincerity and winky charm. Not to mention he has those bicep veins that make it look like a giant is trying to smuggle penises in his t-shirt. It’s a shame that such a likable actor with such penisy arms is stuck in such a bland, charmless movie. Captain America: The Winter Soldier is so dry and procedural that it feels like you’re watching Law and Order: Special Beefcakes Edition. Its ADHD plot requires so much exposition that it’s less like watching a movie than having a movie breathlessly explained to you.
It starts off promisingly enough, with the newly-unfrozen Cap checking his to-do list of things he needs to know in order to understand the 21st century – a nice, lighthearted scene utilizing the same superhero-out-of-water formula that worked so well in both Thor movies. But it’s a misdirect, and the film quickly devolves into a charmless cycle of one supposedly portentous reveal after the next, where a character with no recognizable personality had turned evil and back again, then a shakey cam fight sequence followed by someone explaining why the kryptonite u-joint algorithm in space sector four was going to set S.H.I.E.L.D. back centuries unless Cap could get the nuclear uvulator back from the Romulans and jam it into the allspark hyperdrive in time to reverse the polarity of the space-time continuum and– FOR THE LOVE OF GOD STOP DIAGRAMMING UNNECESSARILY CONVOLUTED MACGUFFINS!
Just as I was hoping they’d skip to the next fight scene, the next fight scene would actually start, and it would be just as bloodless and unfun as the exposition, a mish-mash of reverse angle close-ups that offer little more than CLANG CLANG outcome (to be fair, the clang sounds were fantastic).
The plot and the fight scenes are actually a related problem. A shakey-cam fight sequence doesn’t allow you the ability to actually see what’s happening, it’s just a couple quick swipes and then a smash cut to the result – one guy recoiling from a hard body shot or whatever. You lose all sense of spacial awareness and choreography, and the focus is all on the result, the “what” of what just happened. The “how” of it is all just blurs and clangs. In Winter Soldier, Blur-blur-outcome is exactly how the plot functions as well. Something happens way too fast and chaotically for you to follow it, so someone helpfully shows up two seconds later to explain it, usually with a touch screen.
Thing is, I don’t care about the “what.” It’s a superhero movie. The “what” is the same every damned time. A giant mechanical thing threatens the Earth, a buff guy punches it out of the sky, the end. I go in knowing that, because I want to see the “how.” Marvel has been pretty good at it so far, realizing that the joy of a superhero movie is the dance and the charm of it, the slapstick of the Hulk slamming Loki around the room by his feet in The Avengers, or the over-the-top comedy of Thor 2. The fun of it isn’t the obtuse machinations of our national security apparatus, or “intense” fight scenes made up of a series of grunts and punches and thumps that are SO BADASS, BRO.
A Marvel movie hasn’t been this hamstrung by a feeling of “to be continued” since Iron Man 2. Black Widow has a dark secret of some kind! Only we don’t get to find out what it actually is until the next movie, so she basically plays “glib chick” in this one. (Also, we’re told that she’s both a former KGB operative and was born in 1984. How does that work? Was she in the KGB from age one, until the USSR collapsed when she was six?) In another reveal, we learn that one character we don’t know anything about has actually been this OTHER character we don’t know anything about THE ENTIRE TIME! DUNT DUNT DUNNN…
I tend to like superhero movies best that have an interesting villain – Dr. Octopus, The Mandarin. Despite being named after one, Captain America: The Winter Soldier has four or five villains who have maybe a half a personality between them. “The Winter Soldier” basically shows up for the last 10 minutes to tease the next movie, and oh hey, did you know he has a metal arm? He does. It’s strong. There’s another villain trapped inside a computer, who’s present only to explain the plot. And then there’s Robert Redford in a suit, playing an evil suit. The visual manifestation of his evilness? Him talking about being evil. A lot.
Captain America, who, even on a good day is no Robert Downey with rocket hands, desperately needs someone, anyone slightly interesting to play with. Instead we get constant, pointless plot twists, fight scenes filmed badly, and a series of references. Oh my God, it’s that chick from that show! And would you look at that, she’s explaining a thing that happened!
I’ve seen worse superhero movies, but never one this boring. I’m told it has two post-credits scenes, which I didn’t stick around for. Why bother? I already spent two hours watching teasers for future projects.
GRADE: C-
Stand back, everyone. Vince has some hate for the Bourne movies left.
I know how much you and the other flipper babies love Bourne, so I was throwing that in there so you’d know that you’ll probably like this one, even if I don’t.
I love the first two, the 3rd one…well it’s not as bad as some trilogies 3rd movie (Ninja Turtles, Back to the Future, Return of the Jedi)
The only Bourne movie Vince gets a pass on is Legacy, because that one stunk.
Shaky cam and quick cuts do have a function in moviemaking. You’ve just grown sour from lazy filmmakers abusing it like bullet time or Inception horns. Now you can’t see when it’s done well. This is why we can’t have nice things in our movies, like star wipes and lens flare (j/k).
I just hated the Bourne movies when I realized it could easily have been Steven Seagal starring in them for all the danger Bourne was ever in.
Sweeeeeet. This still sounds like it’s exactly what I want it to be, as a huge comics fan, a fan of the Marvel movies in general, and someone who genuinely enjoyed the first three Bourne movies. I totally get this not being your thing, and I definitely appreciate your points and the review in general. Still, combined with positive reviews from other sources I respect, definitely keeps me stoked.
It has one of my favourite obscure Marvel character reimagined as grim n gritty movie characters. And Batroc.
This is possibly the nicest comment anyone has ever left on this site, and I genuinely appreciate it.
I loved it. At this point, if you’re going to see 2 Cap 2 Anerica, you’ve seen the other movies so the filmmakers get a bit of leeway from me. The movie does forget to actually give you much backstory or motive for Winter Soldier’s actions and devolves into CG nonsense by the end, but the rest is just good old fashioned eighties action scenes.
Also, BATROC ZE LEAPER!
Do you think perhaps that everything is so tonally grey and murky so that Captain America with his vibrancy, honesty, and hope will deliberately stick out like a sore thumb, unlike The First Avenger when he just fades into the background?
Also, funnily enough, Ed Brubaker had a heavy influence on the script, and he’s the one who wrote this exact same storyline into the comics in the 1970s. Also also, said storyline happens to be the only reason why Captain America is still around in comics today, because before the Winter Soldier storyline, Marvel Comics was considering killing him off permanently.
I guess what I’m saying is that the comic book historians will be very cross with you, Vince.
I honestly enjoyed Cap, and I like the character a lot. I was into the first 15 minutes. It was the all the shakey cam and references and constant “serious guy exposition” that lulled me to sleep.
The exposition was kinda part of the original story. The 1970’s were a simpler time.
Also, I’ve actually seen people say (including the directors themselves) that the action scenes in this are shot mechanically in the exact same way that The Raid action scenes were shot. Nobody’s compared it to Bourne before you. Not even the directors.
It’s not quite as shakey as Bourne, but they’re constantly reversing the angle and throwing you all out of whack where you can’t tell what’s happening and so the effect is the same.
I’m not sure which arc you’re talking about, but Brubraker’s Winter Soldier arc took place post 2000.
I’m saddened that Wikipedia has ruined the good old fashion nerdy comic book debate.
@Vince Mancini do you get motion sickness when watching shaky cam?
No need to get motion sickness since you get no idea who is kicking whom sickness.
Oh, and Vince, Black Widow’s superpower is that she was injected with the Russian version of the Super Soldier Serum at the exact same time that Captain America was injected. So, Black Widow is about 90-ish years old. Mull that thought around in your heads, fellas.
It would have been nice of them to explain that ever in one of the earlier movies. Captain America is my favorite Avenger because his super power is PEDs. Basically making him Captain American League.
Very interesting, thanks.
In the comics, yes. I believe in the MCU, she was born in 1984, basically recruited into the KGB as a small child (like 4 or 5) and trained by them. After the fall of the USSR, the KGB still existed as the Federal Security Service, so the assumption is that she worked with them in her teens before coming to America. It’s a little bit of hand waving as far as “real world” timelines here.
So, why does she think she can hang with the Avengers if she has no superpowers in the MCU?
Part of me likes to imagine we’ll see a little Natasha Romanov running around in “The Americans.”
@Mus815 seems like she’s hanged pretty well with the Avengers so far. I mean, she outsmarted Loki. And in this one, she kicks all kinds of ass.
“Outsmarted” is a strong word for something that involved giving up a ton of personal information for knowledge that A: Loki had already essentially told people before, and B: didn’t work anyways.
Felt 18 to me.
@Mus815 she’s at least more useful than Hawkeye.
This has an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes right now and even the A.V. Club gave it a great review, so I’m surprised about this article.
Maybe I just have low expectations because my understanding of Captain America in the past is that its just him fighting the Red Skull over and over. I wonder if they’ll be cool and do the Civil War arc though.
I really want Vince to write a hate-fueled piece knocking the RT system since it’s bonkers.
Also, The Avengers has a 92% rating on RT right now. Also that year, Django received an 88%. My hate for RT comes from the fact that I believe the reviewers are very reactionary and usually caught up in the hype. Harry Potter 8, a very mediocre film yet the culmination of HPs on film (omgz!) was the talk of the town that summer, and earned a whooping 96% that year!! Yet it earned basically zero awards during the award season. So…what do we make of that?
I’m not that surprised by his review, I don’t think it’s disingenuous but it’s not exactly rare for Vince to not like a movie that the masses enjoy.
When looking at RT, look at the average rating more than the percentage. It’s more accurate (or just go to Metacritic). The percentage is pretty much just a YES/NO if the person liked it. You can have a 95% movie with an average rating of a 7. Look at Capt 2. 89% currently, 7.6 average rating. Really overall though, fuck RT/Metacritic. They’re only good for supporting arguments.
7.6 is relatively high for this type of movie. I like Rotten Tomatoes, you just have to know how to use it.
Yeah, I know that the percentage doesn’t indicate how good it is, just that it’s good enough to be worth buying a $12 ticket for. For me, deciding on going out to see a certain movie is based generally on a Yes or No scale (and most of the time I say No unless its something super critically acclaimed or a cool event movie like this). If 9/10 people like it, then its probably somewhat worth it.
There’s a lot in this that is kind of taken from the Civil War arc, actually – so while I don’t think we’ll ever get a full Civil War movie, this is certainly at least a start on that.
I couldn’t get through the 2-minute clip that Vince posted about 3 weeks ago, it was fucking terrible.
Also, RT gave Your Highness a 27% so they don’t know shit about good movies.
I’m faking an ankle injury so I can leave the office early tomorrow and go see it, so I cant read the review yet… but I hope you mean Bourne “Identity” and not “Supremacy”.
I thought all the reviews thus far were insanely positive? I don’t think you drink enough when you go see these flicks.
I reeeally wanted to have dumb people fun, I swear. I loved Thor 2. But every time serious folks start talkin serious plot stuff around a conference table daddy wants to fall asleep.
The best dumb people fun is Fast&Furious.
*****SPOILER****
I said SPOILER, don’t read the following or it’ll ruin the highly predictable movie!!!….
Ok, so the movie was pretty decent. I like when sequels break from the originals mold, so I respect that. Yet, was Hydra’s involvement really a surprise to anyone? Was it supposed to be shocking? I got a “this is a spy mystery” vibe, but no payoff.
It would have been a lot awesomer if Hydra wasn’t hiding secretly within SHIELD but actually created SHIELD and SHIELD was evil this whole time.
And Robert Redford wasn’t Red Skull?! WTF! Just some crusty ass white dude? I thought for a hot minute, Fury was going to be revealed as Red Skull, organIzed the Avengers, ran America, etc. That woulda been sick, but he was just some crusty ass black dude.
Idk, I think they shoulda toned down the espionage shit, got rid of the dozen side characters not named Gary Shandling, and focused more on Cap/Winter Soldier emotional “will they, won’t they” stuff. Cap was like, “Your name is Bucky! Remember?! Cause you were the power bottom!”. All well, guess they’ll save the love fest for CA3.
I have a feeling this might be the first major review I disagree with you Vince. Everything I’ve read/seen from this movie looks great.
I had the same thought.
If you’ve seen the movie then go nuts, but if you’re just talking about the trailers and press releases than FART
It’s pretty easy to accurately nail a movie from the metadata around it.
I’ve seen the movie twice now, and it’s not just my favorite Marvel movie, it’s just an awesome movie in general. Go see it.
IRISHDA – I agree 100%. The trailer and clip I saw were fucking atrocious.
Yeah this really doesn’t fuck with my excitement at all, most of the other reviews are great and i’m sure i’ll enjoy it.
Plus, and this isn’t a jab or anything, but it’s weird to me that the AV Club reviewer specifically praised how well done and easy to follow the action sequences were whereas Vince had basically the exact opposite to say. I’d think something like that, out of anything else, would be the most “objective”.
What does the AV Club guy say about Bourne action scenes? Those scenes are just quick cuts and too close to the action.
I saw Captain America last night and most of the action sequences were pretty decent but every now and then the shaky cam and quick cuts (mostly fight scenes at night) would get excessive. I don’t think it’s Bourne level bad but The Raid 2 it ain’t.
So is this Hunger Games level shaky cam or Transformers level shaky cam?
Nowhere near as bad as those.
“…then a shakey cam fight sequence followed by someone explaining why the kryptonite u-joint algorithm in space sector four was going to set S.H.I.E.L.D. back centuries unless Cap could get the nuclear uvulator back from the Romulans and jam it into the allspark hyperdrive in time to reverse the polarity of the space-time continuum…”
This is why I come here.
I’d give it more of a B+, it was a really fun movie and the action pieces were awesome.
I agree with with pretty much every complaint Vince made of this movie, but I still sort of loved it.
Black Widow being born in ’84 only doesn’t make sense if you assume it was OUR dimension’s 1984. (Duh.)
This movie was just ridiculously GREAT.
The Dark Knight and The Avengers were #1 and #2 on my superhero movie list (interchangeable) and I didn’t think they would be topped for a long time.
Not only is this better than both, but it’s better by quite a lot. It’s not even remotely close.
This wasn’t just a great superhero movie, it was flatout a great movie. Period.
The Avengers was fucking terrible. Jeremy Renner and Scarlett were useless. The Thor vs Hulk fight scene was the only enjoyable part.
Scarlet was useful to trick Loki (like that was believable) and Hawkeye helped the villain move forward the plot. That’s about it. In Cap 2 Widow was actually useful for once.
I just did not get the love for The Avengers. Dark Knight I can’t really argue with if anyone loves it, though I do prefer Batman Begins. I think I’m just super-hero storied out at this point.
Agreed w K SChris; this was a great movie period. Not sure about which is the best / better etc., but all 3 were great.
Also: EZEKIEL 25:17!!!!!
I suppose I can see people not loving Avengers as much if they were not a fan of the comics… but as someone who has been reading comics for about 24 years in some form or another, the Avengers was a dream come true. I can’t even look at it without bias. I love everything about that movie. I still feel like a little kid watching it now after a dozen+ viewings.
I can also see the “superhero’d out” argument, but that’s weird to me, because it’s like saying I’m “crime’d out” or “sci-fi’d out” or “action’d out”… it’s just a genre, and at least the Marvel Studios movies, have shown that they can tell any type of story they want within that.
We just got a 70’s political thriller in a superhero movie. We had one dealing with PTSD last year. Cap 1 was a campy propaganda-ish war movie. Etc, etc.
I feel like Vince and I saw two different movies. You don’t think they did and effective job early on giving Cap some depth and relating how he still feels like part of him is back in 1940? Winter Soldier showed up pretty early and was used how you would expect him to bel certainly wasn’t just the last 10 minutes.
I know you aren’t much into superheroes so I get why you felt lost at places. Marvel is building all this stuff to work together and I feel that less and less it will stand on it’s own. I think this is one of the strongest Marvel movies and delivered on things some of the others haven’t.
my main complaint is that the plan didn’t make much sense. They said WWII taught them if you force people they will fight back so they kept low profile and worked in secret until the world would give themselves to them. In reality they just waited for a big gun to kill everyone with. That’s not people peacefully giving up their freedom for security, that is stealing the most advanced weapons on Earth and killing everyone you don’t like.
Damnnnn, someone get.. err… Marvel and, uh, Universal I’m guessing? (not sure) some ice for that sick burn of a review. Seriously, this was an excellent read, Vince. I have no shits to give for this movie either way so I can’t comment too much on it.
The post-credit/this-movie’s-just-a-tease-for-whatever-bullshit stuff really bugs me, though. I just flash-forwarded to a dystopia future where all movies are literally 2 hour long trailers as we know them now. Give me a satisfying beginning-middle-end or move your ass to TV where that shit belongs.
This movie did have a clear beginning-middle-end. Its just that post-credit scenes (key word POST) are there to tease the next installments.
I love Mancini as much as the next Filmdrunkard, but it’s plainly obvious that he forgot to take his Midol and stubbed his toe really badly before watching The Winter Soldier. The movie was flat-the-fuck-out awesome, and in my estimation it’s between Winter Soldier and the first Iron Man for the best Marvel movie to date. To call this movie “bland”, “charmless”, “dry”, “procedural”, “boring” and full of “pointless plot twists”… there’s just no way we watched the same movie. I get that Mancini’s the kind of guy that needs to see the dicks going in, but to say that the “ADHD plot requires so much exposition that it’s less like watching a movie than having a movie breathlessly explained to you” is a mind-boggling overstatement of an issue with the expository scenes in this movie. Similarly, this movie is part of a greater franchise that’s apparently plotted movies all the way through 2028; of course there’s going to be an element of this movie being a teaser for future projects, and you know that going in not every plot thread is going to be resolved. This movie both told a great story that served the canon of the comics well and did an excellent job setting up the chess pieces for the next chapters of the Captain America and broader Avengers franchises. In that same vein, to say that “that one character we don’t know anything about has actually been this OTHER character we don’t know anything about THE ENTIRE TIME!” is a lazy ass criticism; a casual viewer might not appreciate the backstory from the comics, but anyone that paid attention to the first movie would recall both Captain America’s friend and the villain in the computer (of course if they’d rehashed that all in this movie more than they already did it would have just lead to another complaint about ZOMG ALL THIS NEEDLESS EXPOSITION WTF!!!). And yeah, there is shakey-cam, but like a couple of other commenters noted, I didn’t think it was jarring at all and was actually relatively well done and easy to follow. If you didn’t appreciate the Captain America-Batroc (i.e. GSP) fight, you’re probably already mostly dead inside.
In conclusion, one of the best Marvel movies to date received a C- on Filmdrunk while a documentary about chicken wings garnered a B+. The Filmdrunk reviews continue to be the greatest dicknose project of all.
Well said.
This is a guy that gave the Man of Steel a B and saying that it had an “amazing story” and Iron Man 3 an A-
the shit films Hunger Games 2, The Dark Knight Rises and The Wolverine got Bs
yeah, like I am ever gonna take anything this guy reviews seriously
This film is great.
better than TDK, The Avengers and Iron Man1.
The action sequences are awesome especially the opening stuff on the ship
I disagree with Vince on Cap 2 but he was right about IM3 and Man of Steel. They are entertaining movies and the reasons some people don’t like them are very much fanboy reasons. The same for the other movies you mentioned but only The Wolverine was better than you are giving it credit for.
what @Bizarro Stormy said.
(In thick Russian accent:) “Perhaps zis movie iz not for you??”
Yeah… you’re probably not their target audience. “Opinions versus a**holes” argument all over again… everybody’s got one… the smart ones don’t share them.
This vince guy is an idiot who does not.know.how to critica great movie? Shaky cam? Are you nuts.. winter soldier has one of the best fight scenes ive seen in a movie. And probably the bestmarvel movie yet.. I dunno about this critic but this is a lame review. Idiot
Vince should have photo-shopped himself into that “Come at me bro” photo of Redford, because he’s getting hella pummeled by the comments on this board.
Eh, kinda deserved, to be honest. I can agree with most of the technical points: There’s too much exposition in places, and some scenes have a little more resonance if you’ve, uh, seen DVD extras. That bothers me a bit.
On the other hand, this is a movie where Cap kicks the shit out of twenty guys in an elevator before ramping onto a jet from a motorcycle and trashing it with his unbreakable shield.
i think this is the first time i’ve disagreed with you vince. youre wrong this movie was great. now i have no choice but to comment negatively on every one of your previous and future articles.
Agreed, movie was awesome unless you’re trying WAY too hard to look for flaws. I for one HATE the shaky-cam in movies like Bourne(s) and Batman Begins (yes even though BB was great the fight scenes SUCKED if you don’t know that take another look and honestly tell yourself if you know exactly what is going on), but thought the action sequences in CA2 were AWESOME. Fast Paced does not = Shaky Cam; I could definitely tell everything that was going on.
Excellent review. You described and detailed my frustrations with the shakey cam perfectly.
I really like Cap, enjoyed the first film and love the genesis of his character. Weedy guy who doesn’t like bullies. There are scenes in the first film (that we watched before hitting the cinema for this) that make me genuinely smile or utter ‘go on Steve’.
To that end I’d been really looking forward to the sequel, especially after I felt he was underused in the Avengers (particularly his deleted scene) and seemed to play second fiddle to Stark, Banner and Black Widow.
Maybe it was because I’d seen the trailer but they’d put such iconic memorable imagery in the trailer (the elevator fight, the heli-carriers crashing into the buildings/water etc) that they were very unsurprising and in turn unexciting when they actually happened within the film.
Likewise some of the story elements were woefully clichéd. Did anyone really think that Fury was actually dead? Did no one else get tired of the McGuffin style devices to repeatedly get them out of no win situations? Did people not notice that the bunker was several stories underground (you saw them go in a lift) yet the cleanup crew were walking around on the ground level.
I also felt that the motivation behind the conspiracy a little weak. In the first film Zola was a reluctant participant in Hydra rather than it’s driving force and hence all this felt pretty forced. Can the writers not come up with anything more grounded? The only scene that I really felt anything was in the hospital with Peggy. Well played and genuinely touching. Maybe I like Cap’s character so much, that it’s only the quiet scenes that I really connect with.
As for the action scenes, putting aside that most had been ruined/given away in the trailer, the hand held camera-work was just frustrating. You couldn’t really see what was going on. Yes Cap was kicking ass but this was more from the loud crunches and sounds rather than being able to make out specific moves. As ever it just served to take you out of the action as it became too frustrating to visually see, rather than audibly hear, how Cap was actually kicking butt (was this done to help with the ratings?) and his shield literally became the default ‘resolve anything’ rather than be used cleverly. It got a to a point where it had the feel of the ‘check out Legolas cool new move’ that infected the LOTR films.
I found that at the onset of every action scene, I just felt nothing. There was no sense of peril, no feeling of danger and just a lot of insignificant explosions and destruction that you knew wouldn’t actually change anything. With the universe being such a cash cow, you can feel that Marvel won’t kill anyone off and that even if they did, they would bring them back in the next film (which they would tell you was coming even before you sat down to watch the current film).
On the plus side, I still really like Chris Evans and enjoy his humble, heroic portrayal of Cap. I’m glad that Cap is having some success but I really don’t think this was a game changer or had a different approach like that which I saw in Iron Man 3. I was disappointed and unengaged.
“then a shakey cam fight sequence followed by someone explaining why the kryptonite u-joint algorithm in space sector four was going to set S.H.I.E.L.D. back centuries unless Cap could get the nuclear uvulator back from the Romulans and jam it into the allspark hyperdrive in time to reverse the polarity of the space-time continuum and…” –
But does a blue beam of light shine into the sky for some reason?
Did the movie not have enough obscure literary references ? Let me guess you wanted sam jackson to scream out give about Carcosa or mention that the winter soldier is the yellow king. How about a scene with chris evans drinking a six pack of lone star with Patton Oswald. The pretentious on this site is incredible. This movie is one of the best comic book movies released. Marvel has been releasing shit recently and this film was really good
Actually, his main problem is that the movie takes itself way too seriously, and that there isn’t enough wackiness.
Ok – First off I want to say again that I thought the movie was VERY good, and not a cookie-cutter superhero movie. I felt that there were “stakes”, cares about the characters, enjoyed the plot / action etc.
Also, did no one else enjoy the reference to Pulp Fiction / Ezekiel 25:17 as much as I did??? I’m kinda disappointed there’s no one else here that was as excited as I was to see that…
I haven’t seen the film yet but I’m sure I’m going to disagree with your review, Vince. But that’s okay. To each his own. No biggie. But just for now: shakey-cam fight scenes as bad as Bourne? Again. I haven’t seen the movie but unless the clips they’ve been releasing are from a different movie or you think this [youtu.be] is the same as this [youtu.be] ?
PS: To the author – Did you think that Batman Begins had a worse, equal to, less (or non-existent) shaky cam compared to “The Bourne Supremacy”?
BB had pretty bad shakey cam, but I liked the non-action parts of it so much that I still loved the movie.
I can’t disagree w/ you one bit on that one Vince!
And with Batman the shaky cam is kind of justified. His whole MO is “ninja”, and the shaky cam kind of contributes to the atmosphere of “U CAN’T SEE ME!”
Giant robots with shaky cam on the other hand…
God Damn! Robert Redford looks good for being 77 years old.
Mm. Often times, the reactions to a negative review of a comic book movie are more entertaining than the movie itself – which is the sole goal of that movie. I understand no one making superhero movies tries to expand a canon of artistic filmmaking within this Marvel phase – it’s farce, it’s fun, I get what it’s trying to do.
But people are up in arms over some of Vince’s quick reactionary criticism to aspects of the movie? Funny, because the movie itself is pretty quick to generalize characters, an audience’s assumptions, and filmmaking form. He doesn’t like the excessive shaky-cam. Maybe if the filmmakers took more care to frame, stage, and execute the action sequences, which are vital to the nature of this sort of film, they would have a more lasting impression.
My point, verbose as it may be, is that if one needs to “take comic book movies for what they are,” or has to be aware of what their motive is – (somewhat) mindless entertainment – for true enjoyment, how about you take their criticism for what it is? Perhaps some people are a bit tiresome of the over-saturation of mindless fun at the movies? The movie, exciting as it is, offers nothing viewers haven’t seen before. That forces us to look at this movie as something that must excel exceptionally well at what we HAVE seen before in order to set itself apart. Saying the Captain America sequel does is a weak argument, if nothing else based on all the comparisons so far in this thread.
The movie is fun, it’s light, it’s easy to swallow, story-centric, etc. That doesn’t make its execution (or convolution) remissible.
While I don’t agree with the argument that “it’s just a comic book movie,” by the same token, this:
“Perhaps some people are a bit tiresome of the over-saturation of mindless fun at the movies?”
Drive me crazy. To be quite frank, this attitude that there are “fun” movies and then there are “intelligent” movies is garbage. If a movie is boring and unengaging, that movie is a failure. Full stop. It doesn’t make you intelligent to sit through dull, self-serious films, it makes you a dull, self-serious person.
That wasn’t my criticism at all. Literally I wanted out of this was to not be bored and I was totally bored. Like, so bored I would’ve walked out an hour in if I hadn’t been reviewing it.
@Dan Seitz “Mindless fun” might be the wrong argument and I don’t want to get tied up in that, but my bottom line is that no matter what a movie “tries to do,” if it delivers well enough, it’s often worth seeing. (no shit, right?) If a superhero movie is supposed to entertain me, then fucking entertain me. Be interesting to watch. Don’t “mindlessly” yap and weirdly twist and lose focus like I’m “mindlessly” bitching. The “mindless” should read: rehashed, boring because it doesn’t do anything new, doesn’t do much well, not being interesting, so on. Very few things stood out here, and nothing lasted afterwords. If it’s trying to entertain and doesn’t, it’s just as bad as one that tries to be “intelligent” but is just dull.
I’m not calling it a shitty movie because it wasn’t a smarty pants. I’m not asking Captain America to be “intelligent.” I’m not asking any movie to be intelligent. I’m not intelligent. I’m asking it to simply work, and avoid being another formula that can’t be saved by fun-to-watch cartoony fight scenes. In too many ways, it didn’t. Just like many other tentpoles, film school rejects butthurt captain america shield up my butt
Now I’ll go ahead and pull that self-righteous dildo out of my ass and call it a session. I’ve done enough butthurting. I’m one of those guys now. I need booze.
mmmmmmm, this isn’t quite Pacific Rim 2.0, but it will do.
As I commented over on Dan’s review, I feel like I know what to expect from you, Vince, and I enjoy your snark better than any reviewer I’ve read in a long time. I guess I kind of know how to read between the lines for your reviews, and where my tastes kind of map differently or similarly to yours.
I’m sure I’ll enjoy the movie, and I’m sure the exposition will be somewhat irritating, and I hate shakey cam.
Vince, not staying through to the end to see the post-credit scenes says to me that these movies just aren’t for you. The MCU is one big story, having seen this weeks Agents of Shield and now Capt America 2 I’m looking forward to seeing how they wrap up the show next week, since it led right into the events of this movie. Another thing, nothing personal but maybe you’re older than me(I’m 30 btw), prefer slower paced movies or just smoke a lot of MJ(been there and it heavily impeded on my ability to follow action movies) but this movie was not that fast paced and the shaky cam was not at all confusing( I saw this in 3d too which usually makes it harder to follow i.e. Wrath of the Titans). Personally I thought this was a great Marvel movie, maybe the best so far. I say that not because of the bandwagon(I hated Dark Knight Rises immediately) but because the music and cinematography was dark, sinister even and I loved that slow-mo focusing on Capt realizing who the Winter Soldier is. Not to mention the Winter Soldier shows up way before the last 10 min of the film(did you fall asleep or get nachos on your shirt and have to run to the bathroom to clean it up? Come on!) And it’s not a secret if you’ve seen the Avengers what Black Widows past misdeeds are, she was an assassin, no need to keep hammering that point home just pay attention bud. And you completely missed that it was that GUY from that one show(Abed from Community), not that GIRL(who was already in the Avengers). And one last thing, Penis veins? At least they look like super heroes vs. some skinny guy who took 5 films before he started looking the part i.e. Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Now it’s once in a blue moon that I’ll post a comment on a site, so kuddos to you sir for pushing my buttons enough to do so :) And yeah I’m that John Magnum.
I think the fact that I was super bored the whole time tells me this movie wasn’t for me. Marvel is great at goofy fun, this was like two long hours of them trying to be serious. No thanks.
Captain America, Iron Man, Thor > Captain America 2, Iron Man 2, Thor 2
…Avengers was flawless and Avengers 2 will equally be untouchable because Spader as Ultron fucking ROCKS no matter how many Olsen twins they throw into it!!!
Man I enjoyed this a lot but great is pushin it. I definitely feeling the effects of superhero fatigue. It didn’t help that this one had about 3 or 4 characters that’s whole characterization fell to “they want to help with zingers!” And there wasn’t a lot of tension, when no one can die in these movies why do they keep doing the fake out. I agree with the shaky cam was awkward and I hope the next one brings a but more of the funny and heart that cap brought to his first movie and the avengers
Gotta side with Vince on this one.
Vince, you hit the nail on the head. I don’t understand all the positivity towards this movie at all. It’s a very dull entry into the action/superhero genre, and by far the most pedestrian Marvel movie to date. Less serious face and more Shane Black and the dark elves, please.
It’s not a perfect movie, and if you liked Thor 2 and IM3 then yeah, I could see you easily disliking this movie. But dear lord, I hated both of those films. I’d have to have a lobotomy to enjoy The Dark World, because none of it made sense and the acting was total shite. And Iron Man 3 was actually a decent film, but it felt like such a letdown. The one feeling I didn’t get with this movie was the feeling of being let down. I expected a pretty good, if not somewhat predictable (mostly thanks to teasers and spoilers that plague movies nowadays) spy movie that featured Captain America, and that’s what I got.
The one thing I like about the CA movies is that Chris Evans is supported by a great cast. In the first movie, it was Hayley Atwell, Tommy Lee, and Hugo Weaving which was awesome. And in this one it’s Redford, Mackie, and ScarJo who put on great performances. Unlike the horrid acting from Thor 2 (I’m looking at you, Natalie Portman) or the total waste of acting talent in Ben Kingsley in IM3, at the very least the Cap films star a talented cast with a plot that you actually have to use your brain for, which I appreciate.
Also, how has NOBODY mentioned that Mr. Lau from The Dark Knight is on the World SHIELD Board or whatever?? It’s hysterical, all my friends and I were saying when he came on screen was “I’m good with calculation”, or “I think, Mr Fox, a simple phone call would have sufficed”. He’s the true hero of the movie.
I skimmed the review and checked Vince’s grade before seeing the movie, and I remember thinking, “What a fucking iconoclastic asshole.” Now having seen the film I gotta say that I agree. There’ve only been a few times I’ve disagreed with his reviews (Your Highness, Dark Knight Rises) and this isn’t one of them.
The shaky cam bothered me. A lot. There were some good moments of action where we had a good sense of space but for the most part it was a lot of frenetic editing and loud thwomps from Cap’s shield; I’m very curious to see the dichotomy between this and Raid 2 next weekend (Raid: Redemption really raised the bar for action filmmaking). The story was predictable from the very beginning, which would be fine for a big, dumb blockbuster, but the action didn’t do it for me. While Cap was charming and there were a few funny lines (and some groan inducing ones), it didn’t have the positive energy of The Avengers. I don’t mind a little subtext in my dumb action movies, but taking such a brave stance* on drone warfare does not make this a dark political thriller.
Overall I’d give it a C+ because there were enough scenes that I enjoyed to elevate it from being a complete failure.
Vince, I’d kind of like it if you start dicknosing these reviews just to get all the fanboys’ panties in a knot; it’s really amusing watching them flip out. Also, short anecdote from screening last night: while exiting the theatre I overheard a woman wearing a Captain America sweater say to her friend, “Ohmygod, I got just as emotional seeing the Winter Soldier reveal his face the second time.” Yes, that’s right, not even 24 hours had passed since she saw this a second time. I don’t begrudge her for getting so into it, I’m happy she’s happy, but I think that some people are so emotionally invested in certain franchises that a film can do no wrong – it’s part nostalgia and part communal. Speaking of which, I think Community is still regarded as good television because of nostalgia and the obsessive online community that developed over the years.
*Sarcasm
I loved the Raid 2, if only for the final fight scene. But there was some camera shakiness at the start that pissed me off, if only because I expected better from them. Still the best movie I’ve seen all year.
“I think Community is still regarded as good television because of nostalgia and the obsessive online community that developed over the years.”
Wow. I think I love you.
A cool Captain America movie would be if he and the Winter Soldier were competing against each other for a strongman competition and then some nerd tries to poison al of the dolphins so they have to team up and use their super strength to give him an atomic wedgie.
Went into this thinking I was really going to disagree with Vince and walked out agreeing with him much more than expected.
I find pretty much all the Marvel produced movies kind of bland and boring. None of them are outright bad, but since they are all slaves to synergy and keeping the plot threads of the Marvel film universe afloat, none of them can do anything too creative or memorable either.
On the one hand, it does mean that we will probably never see another Marvel owned property translated into a film as awful as Fox’s “Fantastic Four” films. But on the other hand, it also means that we’ll probably never see any more awesome, creative interpretations, of Marvel properties, like Ang Lee’s “Hulk” (which I still think is the best film ever made from a Marvel property….suck it, internet). Honestly, if synergy and universe conntinuity means that all the movies will be bland, factory, produced mediocrities (as they currently are), I’d rather have shit movies like Fantastic Four, the Punisher, and X-Men 3 if it means that we occasionally get awesome stuff like “Hulk.” But now Fox is looking to manage its Marvel properties just like Marvel are……which means nothing interesting will be done with the Marvel universe ever again.
Take “Dark Knight,” for example. Nolan could not have done that movie if he was forced by DC to include cameos from Wonder Woman and Tie ins to all the other elements of the DC universe. But in a post Avengers universe, I highly doubt we’ll ever see an original interpretation on a Marvel or DC superhero in movies ever again….or at least not until one of these major Marvel Franchise films tanks at the box office.
Ang Lee’s Hulk did some neat things visually but the man clearly didn’t understand comics or the character of Banner. The movie was flat out boring.
You don’t think we will get things that move away from the status quo with individual movies of lesser characters? Perhaps Ant-Man will give us an idea of how that will go.
Frick this noise. Nobody mentioned the GSP superman punch he attempted in his combo of misses when he was fighting the cap? For shame. I cheered out loud cause That was just awesome they would coordinate that in there. No one else in the theatre noticed, stupid nerdlingers. This movie was aiight. Its not the second coming of spandex that these assburger mouth breathers are trying to make it out to be. And also, as if that black dude just comes out of nowhere with jet pack wings. How is the acquirement of this device not important? Stupid editing.