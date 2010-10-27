Dark Knight 2 will not be 3D, Nolan says no Riddler

In a turn of events so shocking it rivals the day I touched my first boob (Lindsay Reynolds, such a sound sleeper), Chris Nolan has once and for all debunked the rumor that Eddie Murphy would be playing The Riddler (a shame, as The Sun had a Photoshop all copyrighted and ready to go). Nolan also revealed that his sequel has a title, and a blatant nerd boner baiting one at that.
Christopher Nolan’s third Batman film will be called “The Dark Knight Rises” and though the Gotham City auteur isn’t ready to reveal the villain of his 2012 film, he did eliminate one of the big contenders: “It won’t be the Riddler,” Nolan said in an exclusive interview with the Hero Complex.
Nolan was most eager to talk about the fact that Warner Bros. had agreed with his argument that the film should resist the current 3-D craze and instead use high-definition approaches and IMAX cameras to strike out on a different cinematic path than the stereoscopic technology
“We’ll use many of the same characters as we have all along, and we’ll be introducing some new ones,” Nolan said cryptically. [HeroComplex, LA Times]
Given that a Batman movie is going to have a huge budget, and 3D is a license for studios to charge higher ticket prices, the fact that The Dark Knight Rises won’t be in a 3D is a HUGE deal. It’s something you know Chris Nolan (who’s criticized 3D in the past) had to fight hard for. Say what you will about the concept of 3D or any of Chris Nolan’s movies, the guy deserves some credit. A director with some integrity should be recognized in Hollywood, especially at a time when it’s filled with guys like Brett Ratner, who’d probably murder his entire family in exchange for Jonas Brothers tickets and a hot pocket.
