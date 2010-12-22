Discussing Tron Legacy & The Fightah: Frotcast 28

(the player below takes a second to load. here’s a direct link to the file.)[audio:https://uproxx.files.wordpress.com/2010/12/filmdrunk28.mp3%5D
This week on the Frotcast, we begin with a discussion of Tron Legacy. Ben loved it, Bret thought it was okay, Brendan and I thought it was better than expected, but still fairly crappy. It made for a spirited discussion. About 40 minutes in, we bring on Lindy West to talk The Fighter. I’m gonna be honest, this was our last Frotcast of the year and we drank a little too much. Things may have gotten a little… busy. Drunk Lindy was fairly entertaining
- 3:10 – Brendan tricks me into being the only guy wearing a silly hat and business suit at his holiday party
- 17:00 – Bret is finally off work (at 9:40 pm, I might add) and the Tron Legacy discussion can begin
- 30:00 – We get our first visit and movie review from a newcomer to the Frotcast, Junior College Armond White.
- 46:00 – The Kafka-esque Cluster-F that was the San Francisco press screening of Tron
- 52:00 – Lindy West calls in to discuss The Fighter, possibly as many drinks deep as the rest of us.
- 53:00 – A British man with a speech impediment on YouTube reads Lindy’s Sex and the City 2 review. “Va-va-va-va-va-va-vagina…”
- 60:00 – fade out: Lindy and I start talking The Fighter, which the other guys haven’t seen, which leads them to get bored and begin talking amongst themselves, and me to scold them, and then we all begin drinking more heavily and shouting things at each other. At some point I remember the subject of Kirk Douglas’ corpse with his penis out going down a log flume coming up. …I don’t know, dude.
Drunk on, y’all. Send your tips, complaints, naked pictures, bits, game ideas, questions, etc. to frotcast@gmail.com. (Gary Busey gif via)
Drunk Lindy West is my new favourite person.
And ‘Junior College Armond White’ is my new favourite character on the show.
Thanks for the podcasts. There are so many out there, very few are genuinely funny. Drunk on.
