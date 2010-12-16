Finally, the Shakespeare in Love Sequel You’ve All Been Waiting For

In what may go down as one of the weirdest press releases ever, uh… released, Miramax has announced a partnership with The Weinstein Company to produce sequels of Miramax’s most popular titles. Planned sequels mentioned in the release include (*deep breath*)…
- Bad Santa
- Rounders
- Shakespeare in Love
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Copland
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- Swingers
- Clerks
- Shall We Dance
- The Amityville Horror
Uh… don’t Clerks, From Dusk Till Dawn, Bridget Jones’s Diary, and Amityville Horror already have plenty of terrible sequels? And I’m pretty sure there’s not a queer alive who was hoping for a Shakespeare in Love sequel. Anyway, if you guessed these are being planned as “special edition home entertainment products”, DING DING DING! You win the prize. That’s right, Miramax and Weinstein are going into the crappy, direct-to-DVD sequel business. I imagine the hardest part will be rewriting all those roles for Eugene Levy.
Teenage boys across America just went into a frenzy over the casting call to replace Gwyneth Paltrow.
Hyrax, or vampire beaver?
… Yep, that sounded way dirtier than it should’ve.
Rounders 2 will be just in time for the Internet poker craze if everyone who buys it has been in a coma for three years.
HYRAX VS HONEY BADGER: WELCOME TO THUNDERDOME BITCH!
shit straight to DVD squeakuels have been doing gangbusters for Disney and Warners
i mean how else would you know what’s been going on after Ariel married Prince what’shisname .
though the DC Animated DVD releases have actually been pretty good. i dont want to see a Dumb & Dumberering of Swingers. some half baked prequel with kids emulating Vince & Jon.
(although i wouldn’t mind as much if they were doing MADE, instead of Swingers)
There’s no action in Cop Land 2 because the town of Garrison had to lay off the entire police department.
@ Patty
“Vampire Beaver” would be a great title for a period-piece.
/bowtie spin
special edition home entertainment products
Prior to this, I thought that phrase meant a blow-up doll with Down syndrome.
I’m pretty sure the sequel to clerks still won’t be as horrendous as the tv show adaptation. Jim Breur as Randall FEL.
Samuel L. Jackson as bad santa or GTFO!
Fek’s filming his audition tape for the Bridget Jones sequel as we speak
Seriously the Harvey and company I think are trying to fail. There’s some sort of Mel Brooks Producers type of thing going on where they get money based on flops. They have the worst PR and Publicity department in the world. They don’t know what they are doing and have no concept of anything they should pursue that would actually make them money or how to promo their stuff correctly.
(takes breath)
Anyway, just had to get that out there. I refuse to work with them anymore. I don’t care if they come over and offer me Tartantino naked on a platter I would flip them the bird and walk away.
Yes this is a rant.
I have nothing clever to add, but when I saw that damn hyrax in the banner pic, I LITERALLY (not in the Pete Hammond sense, either) busted out laughing. This would not be a major problem, except that I am teaching right now.
Well, it’s still not a major problem, I guess. Because, after all, fuck kids.
Eugene Levy is dead? Is that what that means? I’m on the internet, I should check.
**goes to xvideos.com**