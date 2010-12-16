Finally, the Shakespeare in Love Sequel You’ve All Been Waiting For

Senior Editor
12.16.10 15 Comments

In what may go down as one of the weirdest press releases ever, uh… released, Miramax has announced a partnership with The Weinstein Company to produce sequels of Miramax’s most popular titles.  Planned sequels mentioned in the release include (*deep breath*)…

  • Bad Santa
  • Rounders
  • Shakespeare in Love
  • Bridget Jones’s Diary
  • Copland
  • From Dusk Till Dawn
  • Swingers
  • Clerks
  • Shall We Dance
  • The Amityville Horror

Uh… don’t Clerks, From Dusk Till Dawn, Bridget Jones’s Diary, and Amityville Horror already have plenty of terrible sequels?  And I’m pretty sure there’s not a queer alive who was hoping for a Shakespeare in Love sequel.  Anyway, if you guessed these are being planned as “special edition home entertainment products”, DING DING DING!  You win the prize.  That’s right, Miramax and Weinstein are going into the crappy, direct-to-DVD sequel business.  I imagine the hardest part will be rewriting all those roles for Eugene Levy.

TAGSBAD SANTADIRECT TO DVDdvdsHYRAXMIRAMAXROUNDERSunnecessary sequelsWEINSTEIN

