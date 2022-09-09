Click to download here.

(This is a teaser. For the full episode, become a Patron at Patreon.com/Frotcast).

God save the Queen! The fascist regime! She kicked off before the Frot… Now Vince and Matt have lots of thoughts…

That’s right, this week, the Queen has died and we welcomed all-star Frotcast guest Jessica Sele back to Frottingham Palace to talk all about it. Was she a good queen? Was she a bad queen? Did she do an imperialism? Is The Crown real life? Most of all, what does Frank Stallone think about it all?

Once we got through discussing the Liz and Frank of it, we got down to discussing more pressing geopolitical matters. Such as the Don’t Worry Darling press tour, all the dumb things Harry Styles says, whether he spat on Chris Pine, and whether Olivia Wilde is the real villain here or if it’s just a typical case of the media trying to bring down down a powerful woman who named herself after Oscar Wilde. Hey, remember Booksmart?

Believe it or not, we managed to squeeze in ALL THAT before we even got to our Big Review Of The Week™, of Rings Of Power, the new Tolkien show about how Elves just wanna have fun. Matt is a piggy, so he loved it. I’m Peter Jackson hater and I only watched the first 47 minutes so I was bored. Jessica, who’s some kind of damned Tolkien scholar, was in between. More importantly, she actually has some insights into what that old limey fart was actually on about in all those books. We wrap things up with a spirited debate over whether this latest round of “The racists hate the woke show!” is worth paying attention to. We really think you’ll enjoy it. But if you don’t, remember: no refunds.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE PATREON FOR ALL THIS INCREDIBLE #CONTENT!

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, leave us a voicemail at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

SUPPORT at Patreon.com/Frotcast. You can add the bonus feed to regular podcast app!