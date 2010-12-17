It was only yesterday that I was explaining why Paul, starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, from director Greg Mottola, was one of my most anticipated films of the year. “It looks like an homage to weird 80s movies, Greg Mottola always does an amazing job capturing the spirit of 80s movies, and blah blah blah,” I said.
Now the full-length trailer is out, and I look like an idiot! The thing’s chock-full of nutshots! I’m already on record as saying that nutshots in the trailer are the kiss of death! (For a comedy, anyway. In a Holocaust drama, each shot to the nuts in the trailer increases my desire to see the film by 30%). Boy, is there egg on my face. I still want to see this, it looks weird as hell. But what of the nutshots? This theory is very important to me. Perhaps we could label this old “exception that proves the rule.” That phrase never made much sense to me before. I think what happened was, the guy who invented it had come up with a theory, like nutshots in the trailer always making for a bad movie, and then someone publicly disproved it. So he was all like, “No, see, the exception to the rule makes the rule EVEN MORE true!” Then I bet he tossed a smoke grenade and dove out the window. That’s what I would do.
I’d piss through Kristen Wiig’s legs while she was shitting. Just sayin’.
Maybe the excessive nut shots are a parody of excessive nut shots?
I don’t know. I just love Simon Pegg, so I want to love this.
As an illegal alien named “Paul”, why don’t British people speak english?
You’re right, you do look like an idiot.
And Kristen Wiig’s Bjork impression is fantastic. They need to use that more often.
Full-Length Trailer for Paul Is Making Me Look Like an Idiot
IFC is gonna be pissed you’re looking like an idiot on the side.
I only watched the trailer once, but I only saw one nut shot. If Kristen Wiig is grabbing Pegg’s nuts, that’s not a shot to the nuts.
Snarf!
I’m not doing Wiig’s Bjork impression. That’s the exclamation of satisfaction I make when I’m looking at myself naked in the mirror.
No manning No No No, now you made me remember a klingon tucking his penis and doing a renee zelwigger impression.
Lince, The Mighty Feklahr consulted His Ferengi lawyer (Grabsalotta Latinumbergwitz), and He believes this trailer passes the nutshot test on two technicalitites:
1. As previously stated, Wiig isn’t really nutshotting Pegg. it is more of a hasty, forcible fondle.
2. Being that “Paul” is a Theta Class bipedal humanoid…well, it isn’t really fair to call them “nuts”…
The alien took a kick to the spaceballs too.
I’m with PattyBo, I think those are meta-nutshots meant as a parody. Which doesn’t mean it’s not going to suck, it will just be a self-aware failure.
I say if there are no sound effects for the nutshots, they don’t count.
“Full-Length Trailer for Paul Is Making Me Look Like an Idiot”
No, that’s your haircut.
I think they cancel each other out…
The definitive Bjork is Winona Ryder on Celebrity Jeopardy.
And the best cinematic nutshot is in Schindler’s List. When those black and white nuts turned red? I cried.