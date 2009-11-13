INDEPENDENCE DAY SEQUEL: ‘ID-4EVER’

11.13.09 8 years ago 33 Comments

Fall’s biggest comedy 2012 opens today, so it’s time for us all to care what Roland Emmerich thinks.  On that note, the man recently took time out from masturbating to tsunami footage, telling MTV that he’s planning for not one, but two Independence Day sequels.  To be titled “‘ID4-ever, Part I and II maybe?” I think he was joking, but on the other hand it’s Roland Emmerich.

“What we want to do in the next – it’s actually two movies – we want to do a bigger arc,” he explained. “‘Independence Day’ was always like the king who leads his troops into battle against an evil force, and that stays like that.”

Independence Day arc: Aliens land.  Aliens blow sh-t up.  WELCOME DA EARFF!  Humans blow up aliens.  So what might the “bigger arc” be?  Aliens land.  Aliens blow sh-t up. WELCOME DA EARFF! Humans blow up aliens.  …Pool party?  That’s how they’d do it on Entourage.

