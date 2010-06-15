Latest Sofia Coppola trailer: Rich folks be ennui-in’

I was never a fan of Lost in Translation. It was okay. It had moments. But I hated everyone creaming their pants over it. To me there’s a difference between “subtlety” and “look at me, I’m rich and white and I think actually choosing an angle on the material is fascist because I went to art school.” But it looked nice, and had at least two really good scenes. ANYWAY, this is the trailer for Sofia Coppola’s latest, Somewhere.

Johnny Marco (Stephen Dorff) is a bad-boy actor stumbling through a life of excess at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Hollywood. With an unexpected visit from his 11-year-old daughter (Elle Fanning), Johnny is forced to look at the questions we must all confront.

“Johnny Marco” sounds like a name Stephenie Meyer would’ve come up with. But then, “Elle Fanning” kind of does too. Other than that, it looks pretty much like Lost in Translation. I’d give Sofia Coppola a hard time about always making movies about sad rich people, but if you are rich, that’s at least honest, and probably better than poverty porn or something. (If I were rich, I’d film poor people knife fighting for my entertainment like roosters). In any case, Sofia Coppola will earn my undying respect if the film ends with Stephen Dorff leaning over to whisper something inaudible to Elle Fanning, and then cutting a huge fart*. Sure, it’s ambiguous and it’s smelly, but so is life.

*Total Dorff move, by the way. Ask anyone.

[HD version available at Apple]