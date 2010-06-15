Latest Sofia Coppola trailer: Rich folks be ennui-in’

I was never a fan of Lost in Translation. It was okay. It had moments. But I hated everyone creaming their pants over it. To me there’s a difference between “subtlety” and “look at me, I’m rich and white and I think actually choosing an angle on the material is fascist because I went to art school.” But it looked nice, and had at least two really good scenes. ANYWAY, this is the trailer for Sofia Coppola’s latest, Somewhere.
Johnny Marco (Stephen Dorff) is a bad-boy actor stumbling through a life of excess at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Hollywood. With an unexpected visit from his 11-year-old daughter (Elle Fanning), Johnny is forced to look at the questions we must all confront.
“Johnny Marco” sounds like a name Stephenie Meyer would’ve come up with. But then, “Elle Fanning” kind of does too. Other than that, it looks pretty much like Lost in Translation. I’d give Sofia Coppola a hard time about always making movies about sad rich people, but if you are rich, that’s at least honest, and probably better than poverty porn or something. (If I were rich, I’d film poor people knife fighting for my entertainment like roosters). In any case, Sofia Coppola will earn my undying respect if the film ends with Stephen Dorff leaning over to whisper something inaudible to Elle Fanning, and then cutting a huge fart*. Sure, it’s ambiguous and it’s smelly, but so is life.
*Total Dorff move, by the way. Ask anyone.
* Leans over to Vince, whispers in ear *
“Pauly gave you the clap.”
The Mighty Feklahr always wanted to be a secret Dorff fan, but they killed him in the first Blade movie. }}:>(
Also a total Dorff move: pinching your nose when you jump into the pool
Whoa. Is it just me or of the part of Stephen Dorff being played by middle aged Luke Perry?
Johnny Marco is apparently such a badass actor that not only does he sport two first names, they’re from different ethnic backgrounds
Johnny is forced to look at the questions we must all confront.
Like should I tell my Daughters it’s okay to blow a guy or do anal before they’re married because at least they won’t get pregnant?
Elf Manning would be a good Meyer name. Legagorn would be his offspings mashup first name. It would have rocking cheek bones and long luxurious hair, no matter what sex it was.
They should’ve cast that other white guy from the Blade movies.
You know, Ryan Reynolds. Without a shirt.
Okay, I’ve got my obligatory daily shirtless Ryan Reynolds comment out of the way. Time to find a way to mock Heigl.
If acting were writing, Stephen Dorff would be the internet blogger of the writing community.
I love your site Vince! And my, what huge penis’ you internet bloggers have. Keep up the good work!
Johnny is forced to look at the questions we must all confront.
The last time a visit from an 11-year old girl forced me to confront some hard questions, I had to flee to Switzerland.
What you should give Sofia Coppola a hard time for is Marie Antoinette and not casting her cousin Nicolas in any of her effing movies.
/Leaving Las Vegas is Suntory times!
Ladies and gentlemen, a man who needs no introduction — Steve “the Dorff” Dorffman!
Elf Manning would be a good Meyer name. Legagorn would be his offspings mashup first name. It would have rocking cheek bones and long luxurious hair, no matter what sex it was.
Jess, are you having the same conversation as everyone else? Do you feel the richness in irony considering Who is asking you?
Skeet Ulrich is very convincing as his best friend Larry Polo.
hehe, “Skeet”
But, come on, rich white people have all sorts of problems!
Like, today, I went to put on my yellow dress, and it was at the dry cleaners! Damn you, dry cleaners! Work faster!
Money can’t buy happiness or the solutions to existential crises.
But it looked nice, and had at least two really good scenes.
Chances are this is what you’ll be saying about
Elle Fanning’s assthis movie
Pronoun
Johnny Marco is from Buenos Aires, and he says kill ’em all!
Apparently, being rich is a bit like screwing while wearing a condom. You can still find ways to enjoy yourself, but it usually involves buttfucking and pain for somebody else.
DOES NOBODY ELSE SEE LUKE GODDAMNED PERRY IN THE SCENE WHEN HE’S WATCHING THE CHICK ICE SKATE AND THEY ZOOM IN ON HIS EFFING FACE?!! IT’S FREAKIN DYLAN MCKAY HAUNTING ME FROM BEYOND THE SERIES FINALE.
GUy’cha! Luke Perry! How could He have not seen it before???
Now shut the fuck up, Beavis.
Shutting up now. Thanks, Butthead.
Oh Fek, the irony it burns, and yet sparkles. My like a tender roid peeking out of the apple like buttocks of say, a wavy haired lanky youth with amber eyes.
Lost in Garden State.
Looks like more crapola from Coppola.
I don’t see Luke Perry. But, of course, that’s because of the tumor pressing on my optic nerve. I do see, since no one asked, Ewan McGregor in the underwater tea party shot. It’s so uncanny that I want McGregor and Dorff to star in a remake of Freaky Friday. They could play Lindsay Lohan’s tits.
I think a remember another time a litte girl to a chateau. She never ate skittles again and poop just FELL OUT OF HER BUTT….Didn’t even have to push.
Predicted plot twist: Johnny Marco lost his nuts in a stunt accident involving a tree branch. Anyone who shows that much malaise with two sexy maid strippers riding poles in their hotel room is a eunuch.
Different story if the two strippers really are maids and it’s a motel.