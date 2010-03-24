MORNING LINKS WITH RIP TORN DOG & TEDDY BEARS

03.24.10 6 Comments

  • Check out RoboPanda’s 14 Instances of Fighting the Power — i.e., 14 pictures more awesome than my banner pic. |
  • As you will learn from this local news report, Pittsburgh has the silliest accents. Among other things. |WarmingGlow|
  • I haven’t read the article yet, but the picture made me spit coffee on my computer. |GammaSquad|
  • Cheerleader fall down. |WithLeather|
  • The emo-est collection of emo dudes that ever emo’d. *adjusts bangs* |TheChive|
  • Wanna see a dump truck crash into a cement wall and catch fire?  |CollegeHumor|
  • Thank God, Trolololo has an iPhone app. How can that guy’s face not make you happy? |Fark|
  • Is Chat Roulette Pianist “Merton” really Ben Folds?  An in-depth breakdown. |Urlesque|
  • The movie stars most likely to get naked.  Though I’m calling bogus because they forgot Maria Bello.  Maria Bello flashes her chatch at craft services in exchange for trail mix. |InsideMovies|
  • Witness: the world’s dorkiest wedding proposal. |UnrealityMag|
  • 20 pugs in movie costumes. |ScreenJunkies|
  • The douchebag bracket is down the the elite 8. |HolyTaco|
  • [Rip Torn Dog via, Real Life Meg via]

AFTER THE JUMP: A mesmerizing spectacle involving Teddy Bears

Like I said, mesmerizing.  And kind of defies description.

Thanks to Kyle for the tip

