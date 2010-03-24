MORNING LINKS WITH RIP TORN DOG & TEDDY BEARS

DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS
- Check out RoboPanda’s 14 Instances of Fighting the Power — i.e., 14 pictures more awesome than my banner pic. |
- As you will learn from this local news report, Pittsburgh has the silliest accents. Among other things. |WarmingGlow|
- I haven’t read the article yet, but the picture made me spit coffee on my computer. |GammaSquad|
- Cheerleader fall down. |WithLeather|
- The emo-est collection of emo dudes that ever emo’d. *adjusts bangs* |TheChive|
- Wanna see a dump truck crash into a cement wall and catch fire? |CollegeHumor|
- Thank God, Trolololo has an iPhone app. How can that guy’s face not make you happy? |Fark|
- Is Chat Roulette Pianist “Merton” really Ben Folds? An in-depth breakdown. |Urlesque|
- The movie stars most likely to get naked. Though I’m calling bogus because they forgot Maria Bello. Maria Bello flashes her chatch at craft services in exchange for trail mix. |InsideMovies|
- Witness: the world’s dorkiest wedding proposal. |UnrealityMag|
- 20 pugs in movie costumes. |ScreenJunkies|
- The douchebag bracket is down the the elite 8. |HolyTaco|
- [Rip Torn Dog via, Real Life Meg via]
AFTER THE JUMP: A mesmerizing spectacle involving Teddy Bears
Like I said, mesmerizing. And kind of defies description.
Thanks to Kyle for the tip
Merton is absolutely 100% NOT Ben Folds.
I will now go to bed, and be plagued by nightmares of AT-AT’s raping teddy bears.
I’m 99% sure I recognize the artist who made that video, I’ll have to search for his name but he’s better known for making some amazing GIF images.
N’up.
I hate you Jack.
Yup, same guy: [www.cyriak.co.uk]