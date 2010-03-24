MORNING LINKS WITH RIP TORN DOG & TEDDY BEARS

DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS

Check out RoboPanda’s 14 Instances of Fighting the Power — i.e., 14 pictures more awesome than my banner pic. |

As you will learn from this local news report, Pittsburgh has the silliest accents. Among other things. |WarmingGlow|

I haven’t read the article yet, but the picture made me spit coffee on my computer. |GammaSquad|

Cheerleader fall down. |WithLeather|

The emo-est collection of emo dudes that ever emo’d. *adjusts bangs* |TheChive|

Wanna see a dump truck crash into a cement wall and catch fire? |CollegeHumor|

Thank God, Trolololo has an iPhone app. How can that guy’s face not make you happy? |Fark|

Is Chat Roulette Pianist “Merton” really Ben Folds? An in-depth breakdown. |Urlesque|

The movie stars most likely to get naked. Though I’m calling bogus because they forgot Maria Bello. Maria Bello flashes her chatch at craft services in exchange for trail mix. |InsideMovies|

Witness: the world’s dorkiest wedding proposal. |UnrealityMag|

20 pugs in movie costumes. |ScreenJunkies|

The douchebag bracket is down the the elite 8. |HolyTaco|

[Rip Torn Dog via, Real Life Meg via]

AFTER THE JUMP: A mesmerizing spectacle involving Teddy Bears

Like I said, mesmerizing. And kind of defies description.

Thanks to Kyle for the tip