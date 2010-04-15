Paul Verhoeven: ‘Robocop was a Jesus metaphor’

Robocop is one of the few movies of which a modern remake could be awesome, and I’d much rather see Aronofsky’s take on this than that boring-ass Jackie Kennedy project he’s doing. However, MTV recently spoke to original Robocop director Paul Verhoeven (who went on to direct Total Recall, Basic Instinct, Showgirls, Starship Troopers, and Hollow Man), who seems to think a remake is a bad idea. Tell us why, you insane Dutchman, you:

How you do [a remake] now, you’d have to go into all of the digital world, and I’m not sure that would improve the soul of the movie, you know? The point of Robocop, of course, it is a Christ story. It is about a guy who gets crucified in the first 50 minutes, and then is resurrected in the next 50 minutes, and then is like the supercop of the world, but is also a Jesus figure as he walks over water at the end. Walking over water was in the steel factory in Pittsburgh, and there was water there, and I put something just underneath the water so he could walk over the water and say that wonderful line, “I am not arresting you anymore.” Meaning, I’m going to shoot you. And that is of course the American Jesus.

Interesting. I always just assumed Robocop was a cyborg Travis Bickle. But he’s actually a Christ figure. Who dies, gets resurrected, and then, instead of sacrificing himself for the sins of humanity, he levitates over a puddle in a steel factory and shoots a chick. You have to admit… That’s actually a way better story. If we got Verhoeven and Mel Gibson to collaborate on a sequel to Passion of the Christ, I would help finance it myself.